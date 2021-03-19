School news: Graduation dates announced, SAT schedule and more

MANCHESTER, NH – We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are in hybrid status for next week, March 22-26.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

No school Monday, March 22: There is no school this coming Monday, March 22, for a professional learning day for teachers. There is no remote learning.

Health reminders: After a year of pandemic restrictions, we are all eager for life to return to normal. However, we have seen increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Please remember these basic precautions:

Wear a mask

Maintain distance whenever possible

Wash your hands frequently

Stay home when you’re sick

Avoid large gatherings

We will get back to normal, but we’re not there yet. Please do your part.

Change to learning models: We announced last week that we would change our learning models beginning May 3. Starting that week, students can attend school fully remote (all five days) or in-person (four days in person, one day remote). Wednesdays will no longer be enrichment days, but instead they will be a remote learning day.

Schools are working hard to prepare for this change – please be patient. Schools continue to reach out to families to confirm whether you want your student remote or in person.

SATs next week: The SAT will be administered at all four high schools next week. The test dates are Wednesday through Friday, March 24, 25 and 26. On these days the only students coming to the high schools will be those taking the test, as well as specialized populations. All other students will be learning remotely.

Pre-registration open for kindergarten: If your child will be 5 by Sept. 30, he or she can start kindergarten this fall. You can start the registration process right now by filling out the pre-registration form here. You can find more information, including the documents you’ll need, at www.mansd.org/for-families/ kindergarten-registration.

High school graduations: We have set the dates and locations of high school graduations for this year. We are not able to hold graduations at the SNHU Arena. West will hold its ceremony on its field, while Central, Memorial and MST will hold ceremonies at the Fisher Cats stadium. Here are some details:

West High School: Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at the West High field, across from the high school. Rain date is June 16 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at the West High field, across from the high school. Rain date is June 16 at 6 p.m. Manchester School of Technology: Sunday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 9 a.m.

Sunday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 9 a.m. Memorial High School: Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 1 p.m. Central High School: Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 6 p.m.

Food options: Manchester School District offers meals for remote learners. You can get meals in two ways: from one of our bus routes or by pickup up at a school.

Meal bus routes: There are two routes: North/Central and South/West. The routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can find the routes on our website (www.mansd.org), or by clicking the links below. North/Central route South/West route

There are two routes: North/Central and South/West. The routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can find the routes on our website (www.mansd.org), or by clicking the links below. School pickup: Pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at selected schools. You can find the list at https://www.mansd.org/covid- 19-resources/food-resources.