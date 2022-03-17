March 17-20: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).
THURSDAY, MARCH 17th
- Eric Marcs / Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Blues Brothers / Angel City (Manchester) / 6pm
- Eugene Beaudoin / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 7pm
- 21st and 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- David Rousseau / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 18th
- ODB Project / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 5pm
- Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Roots of Creation / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 7pm
- Off the Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Joe Macdonald / Fody’s (Nashua) / 8pm
- Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
- Back in Black / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 19th
- Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm
- Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar and Grill-McIntyre (Manchester) / 5pm
- Hey Dana / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Perkins / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Acoustic BS / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm
- Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Racky Thomas / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
- GoodFoot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 20th
- Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Colin Hart / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 12pm
- Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 3pm
- Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Disney’s FROZEN JR / March 25-27 (Derry Opera House)
The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for our Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. (Youth & Teen Cast)
LOVE, SEX & THE IRS / April 8-10 (Majestic Studio Theatre)
The classic farce that is perfect for tax time! Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the “couple” they’re going to be investigated. Leslie masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon’s fiancée, Kate. Complicating matters further, Leslie and Kate are having an affair behind Jon’s back, Jon’s mother drops in unexpectedly to meet her son’s fiancée, and Leslie’s ex-girlfriend shows up demanding to know why Leslie has changed and won’t see her anymore. Like a cross between “I Love Lucy” and “Some Like it Hot”.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
- PATRICK’S DAY with THE SPAIN BROTHERS / March 17th at 7:30pm
Join Manchester’s own Spain Brothers for an evening filled with traditional and original Irish and American folk music that the duo is best known for. Joining Mickey and Liam on this special evening will be the super talented multi-instrumentalists Green Heron.
- ROBERT DUBAC’S “THE BOOK OF MORON” / March 18th at 7:30pm
Robert Dubac’s newest hit, THE BOOK OF MORON is a fast-paced hilarious production that combines satire and theatre into what is being described by critics as: “Razor-sharp!” “Laugh Out Loud!” “Provocative!” “Thought Provoking!” “Brilliant!” and “A Thinking Man’s One Man Show!” The late Garry Shandling called it, “The funniest show you will ever think at!” and Dana Carvey from SNL declares, “If funny were a religion, Bob is nothing short of a miracle!”
- JINGO – THE ULTIMATE SANTANA TRIBUTE / March 19th at 7:30pm
Jingo is the Ultimate Tribute to Santana. No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just seven musicians recreating the music of Carlos Santana to perfection with note for note renditions quickly becoming the Ultimate Santana Tribute on the touring scene today.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
- DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT / March 17th at 7:30pm
The Devon Allman Project is a six piece world-class band that has previously toured almost 20 countries. It is led by Blues Music Award winning Devon Allman and features the two Allman Betts Band drummers, bass, Hammond B3 organ & piano and another guitarist. They will be playing songs of The Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman in their set as well as Devon’s fan favorite originals and surprise covers. It’s an exceptionally entertaining show. This run of dates will also feature the liquid light show and video visuals behind the band courtesy of “Brotherhood of Light” the touring visual company that toured with the Allman Brothers for 20 years and also for 3 years with Allman Betts.
- BYE BYE BIRDIE / March 11-April 3 (mainstage)
A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.
FEATURED EVENTS:
MUSIC: TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / March 17th at 7:30pm
This is the ultimate Doobie Brothers show with all their greatest hits combined with amazing vocal skill and top notch musicianship! This incredible concert performance covers all of The Doobie’s great hits and an occasional deep track or two with stunning accuracy. You’ll hear Long Train Runnin’, China Grove, Listen To The Music, Takin’ It To The Streets, What A Fool Believes, Rockin’ Down The Highway, Minute By Minute, Black Water and many more! With amazing vocal skill and top notch musicianship, Takin’ It To The Streets brings it night after night, show after show. The Doobie Brothers concert experience doesn’t get any better than Takin’ It To The Streets. www.labellewinery.com
THEATRE: LOVE LETTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / March 11-20
“Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney was nominated in 1990 for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It follows the ever-changing relationship of Andrew and Melissa through 50-plus years of correspondence, starting at age 6 in first grade. Gurney deftly creates characters, their personal growth, locations, historic and cultural shifts through his articulate and often funny pen. It illustrates how relationships formed and flourished before the advent of television and the variety of ubiquitous screens that mold today’s lives. www.hatboxnh.com.
MUSIC: HAROLD STOVER, COMPOSER & ORGANIST / St. Paul’s Church (Concord) / March 19th at 2pm
Stover will talk about his career and play some of his music on the fine Austin Pipe Organ. He attended Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburg and is a graduate of the Juilliard School in New York. Now retired from full-time church music after serving churches in New York and Portland, Maine, he presently directs the Portland-based chamber chorus Renaissance Voices and maintains an active career as a composer and organ recitalist. FREE EVENT
MUSIC: THE KINGSTON TRIO / Concord City Auditorium (Concord) / March 19th at 7:30pm
Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the ‘Keep The Music Playing’ national tour. They’ll perform such timeless classes as “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley”. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group. Presented by the Concord Community Concerts. https://theaudi.org
SATURDAY NIGHT COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:
- Johnny Pizzi / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / March 19th at 8:30pm
- Jody Sloane / Chunky’s (Manchester) / March 19th at 8:30pm
- Bill Simas / Chunky’s (Nashua) / March 19th at 8:30pm
- Chance Langton / McCue’s Comedy Club (Portsmouth) / March 19th at 8pm
