March 17-20: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17th

Eric Marcs / Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Blues Brothers / Angel City (Manchester) / 6pm

Eugene Beaudoin / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 7pm

21 st and 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

David Rousseau / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 18th

ODB Project / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Roots of Creation / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 7pm

Off the Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Joe Macdonald / Fody’s (Nashua) / 8pm

Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Back in Black / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 19th

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar and Grill-McIntyre (Manchester) / 5pm

Hey Dana / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Perkins / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Acoustic BS / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

GoodFoot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 20th

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Colin Hart / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 12pm

Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 3pm

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Disney’s FROZEN JR / March 25-27 (Derry Opera House)

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for our Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. (Youth & Teen Cast)

LOVE, SEX & THE IRS / April 8-10 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

The classic farce that is perfect for tax time! Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the “couple” they’re going to be investigated. Leslie masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon’s fiancée, Kate. Complicating matters further, Leslie and Kate are having an affair behind Jon’s back, Jon’s mother drops in unexpectedly to meet her son’s fiancée, and Leslie’s ex-girlfriend shows up demanding to know why Leslie has changed and won’t see her anymore. Like a cross between “I Love Lucy” and “Some Like it Hot”.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

PATRICK’S DAY with THE SPAIN BROTHERS / March 17th at 7:30pm

Join Manchester’s own Spain Brothers for an evening filled with traditional and original Irish and American folk music that the duo is best known for. Joining Mickey and Liam on this special evening will be the super talented multi-instrumentalists Green Heron.

ROBERT DUBAC’S “THE BOOK OF MORON” / March 18th at 7:30pm

Robert Dubac’s newest hit, THE BOOK OF MORON is a fast-paced hilarious production that combines satire and theatre into what is being described by critics as: “Razor-sharp!” “Laugh Out Loud!” “Provocative!” “Thought Provoking!” “Brilliant!” and “A Thinking Man’s One Man Show!” The late Garry Shandling called it, “The funniest show you will ever think at!” and Dana Carvey from SNL declares, “If funny were a religion, Bob is nothing short of a miracle!”

JINGO – THE ULTIMATE SANTANA TRIBUTE / March 19th at 7:30pm

Jingo is the Ultimate Tribute to Santana. No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just seven musicians recreating the music of Carlos Santana to perfection with note for note renditions quickly becoming the Ultimate Santana Tribute on the touring scene today.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT / March 17th at 7:30pm

The Devon Allman Project is a six piece world-class band that has previously toured almost 20 countries. It is led by Blues Music Award winning Devon Allman and features the two Allman Betts Band drummers, bass, Hammond B3 organ & piano and another guitarist. They will be playing songs of The Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman in their set as well as Devon’s fan favorite originals and surprise covers. It’s an exceptionally entertaining show. This run of dates will also feature the liquid light show and video visuals behind the band courtesy of “Brotherhood of Light” the touring visual company that toured with the Allman Brothers for 20 years and also for 3 years with Allman Betts.

BYE BYE BIRDIE / March 11-April 3 (mainstage)

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / March 17th at 7:30pm

This is the ultimate Doobie Brothers show with all their greatest hits combined with amazing vocal skill and top notch musicianship! This incredible concert performance covers all of The Doobie’s great hits and an occasional deep track or two with stunning accuracy. You’ll hear Long Train Runnin’, China Grove, Listen To The Music, Takin’ It To The Streets, What A Fool Believes, Rockin’ Down The Highway, Minute By Minute, Black Water and many more! With amazing vocal skill and top notch musicianship, Takin’ It To The Streets brings it night after night, show after show. The Doobie Brothers concert experience doesn’t get any better than Takin’ It To The Streets. www.labellewinery.com

THEATRE: LOVE LETTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / March 11-20

“Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney was nominated in 1990 for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It follows the ever-changing relationship of Andrew and Melissa through 50-plus years of correspondence, starting at age 6 in first grade. Gurney deftly creates characters, their personal growth, locations, historic and cultural shifts through his articulate and often funny pen. It illustrates how relationships formed and flourished before the advent of television and the variety of ubiquitous screens that mold today’s lives. www.hatboxnh.com.

MUSIC: HAROLD STOVER, COMPOSER & ORGANIST / St. Paul’s Church (Concord) / March 19th at 2pm

Stover will talk about his career and play some of his music on the fine Austin Pipe Organ. He attended Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburg and is a graduate of the Juilliard School in New York. Now retired from full-time church music after serving churches in New York and Portland, Maine, he presently directs the Portland-based chamber chorus Renaissance Voices and maintains an active career as a composer and organ recitalist. FREE EVENT

MUSIC: THE KINGSTON TRIO / Concord City Auditorium (Concord) / March 19th at 7:30pm

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the ‘Keep The Music Playing’ national tour. They’ll perform such timeless classes as “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley”. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group. Presented by the Concord Community Concerts. https://theaudi.org

SATURDAY NIGHT COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Johnny Pizzi / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / March 19th at 8:30pm

Jody Sloane / Chunky’s (Manchester) / March 19th at 8:30pm

Bill Simas / Chunky’s (Nashua) / March 19th at 8:30pm

Chance Langton / McCue’s Comedy Club (Portsmouth) / March 19th at 8pm

