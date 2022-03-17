Thursday’s weather: Top o’ the morning will be cloudy and warm, high of 59, with chance of p.m. showers

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are around 20 in the morning.