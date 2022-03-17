Thursday’s weather: Top o’ the morning will be cloudy and warm, high of 59, with chance of p.m. showers

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure moves offshore today, clearing the path for low pressure to approach from the south with some afternoon showers.

5-Day Outlook March 17- March 21

Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon showers. High 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with evening showers. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and spring-like. High 70 Winds NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clouding up and mild with late showers. Low 44 Winds NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain and cooler. High 48 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early showers or a thundershower. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph
First Day of Spring: Mostly cloudy with early showers & breezy. High 55 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, and not as mild. High 53 Winds: WNW 10-12 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 36 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An unsettled weekend as spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. A frontal system brings a soaking rain for Saturday, with more clouds than sun and pop-up showers into Sunday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 11.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are around 20 in the morning.

 

