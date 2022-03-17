St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 27

A pipes and drum group from Syracuse, NY in the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Photo/Eric Zulaski.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Everything is ready for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manchester, but anybody looking for it on St. Patrick’s Day will have to wait a little bit in case they were wondering.

The 25th Annual Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been rescheduled to noon on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and will stretch from Brady Sullivan Tower to Veterans’ Park.

The parade was scheduled to a date after St. Patrick’s Day due to the lack of available Irish bands, as they are participating in parades in larger cities like Boston and New York.

More information on the event can be found here.

