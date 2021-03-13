March 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 256 positive results with 18 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Saturday, March 13, 2021, DHHS announced 256 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.4%. Today’s results include 149 people who tested positive by PCR test and 107 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,174 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 44 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (74), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (43), Merrimack (24), Strafford (23), Grafton (16), Carroll (12), Cheshire (7), Sullivan (6), Coos (3), and Belknap (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (20) and Manchester (18). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and olde

There are currently 72 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 78,319 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 78,319 Recovered 74,946 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,199 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,174 Current Hospitalizations 72 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 640,428 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,150 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 373

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 326 0 62 184 363 363 545 263 LabCorp 544 260 439 599 577 488 536 492 Quest Diagnostics 565 298 356 464 754 584 436 494 Mako Medical 98 85 1 98 441 4 878 229 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 390 222 328 514 442 444 2 335 NorDX Laboratory 98 110 44 500 471 408 246 268 Broad Institute 4,514 454 1,152 4,744 4,959 2,593 5,530 3,421 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 331 216 398 488 688 430 335 412 Other Laboratory* 296 165 300 407 787 551 226 390 University of New Hampshire** 2,385 33 3,935 3,961 3,761 4,008 4,042 3,161 Total 9,547 1,843 7,015 11,959 13,243 9,873 12,776 9,465 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 Daily Average LabCorp 10 7 1 7 15 7 13 9 Quest Diagnostics 19 1 4 14 24 11 8 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 1 6 6 13 0 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 1 0 17 5 8 6 3 6 Total 33 10 28 33 60 24 24 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.