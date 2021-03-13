Hassan wins bipartisanship award

Maggie Hassan on Feb. 1, 2021

WASHINGTON – Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) was awarded the Bipartisan Policy Center’s 2021 Senate Legislative Action Award along with colleague Todd Young (R-IN).

“When we work across the aisle, we can find lasting solutions to pressing challenges,” Senator Hassan said. “That’s the approach I’ve always tried to take, including by working across party lines to help end surprise medical billing, keep Americans safe, secure, and free, and support veterans. I am grateful to the Bipartisan Policy Center for helping to bring people together from across the aisle to get things done. Additionally, it is an honor to receive this award with Senator Young, with whom I’ve worked on a range of important priorities, including introducing legislation to expand the R&D tax credit and provide more support to students. I will continue to prioritize bipartisanship and finding common ground as we work to address the biggest challenges facing our country.”

More information the Bipartisan Policy Center can be found at bipartisanpolicy.org

