World Series: Manchester North/Hooksett faces must-win on Saturday after Thursday night loss

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Manchester North/Hooksett Little League All-Stars opened their appearance at the 2021 Little League World Series on Thursday night with a 10-2 defeat at the hands of the West Region representatives from Torrance, Calif.

The Californians put four runs on the board in the second inning, bouncing back from two quick outs to send the next six batters safely on base. Manchester North/Hooksett took a run back in the third thanks to Ryson Michaud. After a seven-pitch at-bat that turned into a walk, Michaud adeptly rounded the bases thanks to a wild pitch and two eventual Torrance errors.

Torrance would strike next however, sending nine to the plate in the fifth to add another four runs to their tally. Two Manchester North/Hooksett errors in the sixth would give the Californians another two runs, with Tristan Lucier concluding the scoreline with a home run for the New Hampshire boys in the bottom of the sixth.

Manchester North/Hooksett finished with just five hits on the night two coming from Dom LaBranche and another two coming from Keith Townsend, with both boys each recording a double.

Mason DeVall pitched four out of Manchester North/Hooksett’s six innings, grabbing five strikeouts in the loss.

Torrance now faces Hamilton, Ohio on Sunday. Manchester North/Hooksett next plays Nolensville, Tenn. on Saturday with elimination from the tournament on the line.