Friday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, high of 84

Friday’s Weather

Warm humid weather continues with breaks of sun today through tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 20 – Aug. 24

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Lots of clouds and humid Low 68 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and humid with some showers (Watching Henri) High 75 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy and humid with showers (Watching Henri) Low 66 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Monday: Cloudy & humid with a few showers (Watching Henri) High 79 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 67 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; warm & humid High 88 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tropical Storm Henri is now expected to reach hurricane force, and its track will bring it close to the New England Coast Sunday into Monday.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 10:15 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 04:27 PM.

