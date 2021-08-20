Fisher Cats give Maximo effort in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. – For the second night in a row, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 3-2.

Unlike Tuesday’s contest, there wasn’t much late drama, with all five runs coming in the contest’s first three innings.

Jordan Groshans started things off with an RBI double in the first, bringing Tanner Kirwer home to give New Hampshire the first run of the game and then Samad Taylor would bring Kirwer home again in the third, knocking his 16th home run of the year.

Sean Bouchard answered later in the third with a two-run single, but the Yard Goats would manage just three more hits over the span of the contest. New Hampshire hurler Maximo Castillo (10-3) was masterful, giving up just four hits and a pair of walks in his seven inning start, with Brandon Eisert earning his first Fisher Cat save of the year after coming in to shut the door in the final two innings.

Taylor, Groshans and Chavez Young each finished with a pair of hits, with both of Young’s hits coming as doubles. Demi Orimoloye also added a triple for the ‘Cats as they climbed to 44-45 on the year.