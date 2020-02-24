Manchester middle schoolers learn about careers in week-long effort

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Middle school students from across Manchester arrived at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Manchester campus on Monday morning to kick off a week of career exploration.

In coordination with the Manchester YMCA and GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness for Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), approximately 50 students are participating in the program, which aims to introduce students to some of what they might expect after school as well as what they need to focus on in college to follow their dreams.

Hodan Osman, a seventh-grader from McLaughlin Middle School, says she learned a lot about the field of surgery in what was a welcome change of pace from a normal day of education.

“They showed us stuff they can do,” she said. “This is more fun than school. All we do is sit there, go to the next class, and go home. This is something new to learn.”

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Director Pamela Hofley says the event has been fun for her colleagues as well as the staff.

“This has been really exciting for us, this has been a chance to show these kids that there are so many opportunities in healthcare,” she said. “My staff loves doing this, they’re proud of what they do and they’re eager to show everybody.”

In addition to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock session, other Manchester middle schools will head to Saint Anselm College on Monday. Events later in the week include looks at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, the Wentworth by the Sea Hotel, Great Bay Community College, New Hampshire Technical Institute, a combined tour of Manchester City Hall and a fire station in Manchester with Mayor Joyce Craig, the New Hampshire State House, New England College and a meeting with college planners at NHHEAF.