Seugling promoted to Senior VP – Regional Market Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

MANCHESTER, NH – Charles Seugling has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Regional Market Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. In this role, Seugling manages and leads all aspects of retail banking in Southern New Hampshire including business development, customer relations, and employee management. He also works with other business lines such as commercial and residential lending to help customers meet their financial goals.

“Charles has become an important face of our franchise in Southern New Hampshire as we have continued to grow rapidly,” said Curtis C. Simard, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “He’s exactly the type of energetic idea generators that are so important to the Bar Harbor brand and our continued growth throughout Northern New England.”

Seugling joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2018 after four years at TD Bank, where he held positions of increasing leadership responsibility including VP and Regional Operations Manager. Prior to joining the banking industry, he spent more than 10 years working for Verizon Wireless in a number of roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Rhode Island.

Seugling is active with local charities and nonprofits throughout Southern New Hampshire. He, his wife Britt, and their two daughters live in New Boston.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.