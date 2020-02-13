Manchester man named as delegate to Democratic National Convention

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Democratic Party announced the slate of congressional district-level delegates to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, with a Manchester man supporting U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders among the list.

Suraj Budathoki, Executive Director of Building Community in New Hampshire, will represent the Bernie Sanders campaign in Milwakee, one of three Sanders district-level delegates from New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

In addition to serving as the New Hampshire Constituency Director for the Sanders campaign, Budathoki is also a recipient of the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “40 Under 40” class of 2016 and has service as an advocate for human rights issues relating to Bhutan.

Budathoki is the only district-level delegate named from Manchester, earning his space on the top of Sanders’ New Hampshire First Congressional District slate during campaign delegate caucuses late last month.

He and five other delegates for Sanders will head to Milwaukee now thanks to Sanders’ finish in Tuesday’s First in the Nation Primary, which awarded delegates proportionally to delegates finishing with at least 15 percent of the total vote in a congressional district.

Sanders and former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg each received six district-level delegates from Tuesday’s contest, with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar receiving four.

The district-level delegates will elect eight more New Hampshire delegates in April.