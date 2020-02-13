Police officers honored on Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Manchester Police Department Chief Carlo Capano and other officials were on hand at the Manchester Police Athletic League Officer Michael Briggs Community Center on Thursday to honor several of Manchester’s finest.

Newly minted Sergeant Nicholas Georgoulis will now be a shift supervisor, following roles within the department with the SWAT Team, investigating child abuse and sexual exploitation cases, serving as a school resource officer and patrolling the city during the midnight shift.

Georgoulis was hired by 2009, and obtained a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish from Northeastern University.

Officer Felipe Fagundes was named Officer of the Year, also earning Officer of the Month honors in April 2019. Like Georgoulis, he is fluent in Spanish and is also fluent in Portuguese.

Fagundes notably used his linguistic abilities to glean information about hidden drugs that a driver was communicating with his child in Spanish. Later, he also discovered secret Spanish slang used by organizations under surveillance in a drug trafficking investigation.

Officer Adam Terrizzi and Detective Michael Caron were given Lifesaving Medals for their efforts in helping a suicidal man on the Bridge Street Bridge on Sept. 28, 2019.

Officer Austin Biery earned the Honorable Service Medal for helping to save the life of a five-month-old girl on Oct. 2, 2019.