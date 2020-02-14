Live music, not Chocolate! Celebrate Valentine’s Day Feb. 15 with the Hickory Horned Devils at Jupiter Hall

MANCHESTER, NH — Live music, not chocolate! Get out and celebrate Valentine’s Day this Saturday, February 15 at Jupiter Hall with your loved one and the Hickory Horned Devils to enjoy a modern take on traditional old-time, bluegrass & Americana music from the rolling hills of Hillsborough County, NH. This is a special concert in the intimate listening room of Jupiter Hall to celebrate love with some rockin’ old time, alt-country, bluegrass and Americana!

Tickets are $15 general admission and $7 for students/faculty with ID. Tickets are available for purchase– or at the door.

Ray Ciemny, banjo and vocals: You may have seen Ray Ciemny when he was on tour with Daisy and the Mudflaps during the Old Time Music Revival of the 80’s. After taking a break from the road to raise a family he’s now holding down the melodic rhythm section of the band on the banjo. He still recalls the words to a few of the old tunes.

Jennifer Albee, vocals: Jen Albee is a stay-at-home mom to her three beautiful boys. She found she had a voice when she was a young girl and grew up singing along with country music (her very first cd was Billy Ray Cyrus- yikes.) Jen pulls inspiration from many different artists such as Etta James, Whitney Houston and Adelle. In 2012, she auditioned for a little show called American Idol and made it all the way to Hollywood Week. She learned a lot about herself and her strength as a vocalist through that process and she’s very thankful for it. Being asked to be a part of The Hickory Horned Devils has been such a fulfilling and eye opening experience for her and she feels so lucky to have the opportunity to sing alongside such talented musicians.

Britt Lundgren, fiddle: Britt Lundgren grew up listening to rock ‘n roll and training to be a classical violinist. But somewhere in her twenties, Britt discovered the joy of playing old-time fiddle and has never looked back. Previous bands include Washington, D.C. based Hollertown and the Boston based Jake Leg Jug Luggers. When she’s not fiddling, she’s working on organic agriculture and sustainability at Stonyfield.

Will Platt, mandolin and vocals: Multi-instrumentalist and violin maker Will Platt began his musical career at age 13 when, after getting his first guitar, he immediately learned to play it behind his head. Some years later, after growing tired of hauling two guitars, an amp, and piles of gear to every gig Will took up the much more portable mandolin. He then discovered that he was now expected to bring two guitars, an amp, piles of gear, and a mandolin to every gig. Will has played mandolin, bass, kontra, and guitar in many ensembles including Hollertown, The Yurodivy Quintet, the Jake Leg Jug Luggers and O Ultimo Rebelde. Will is very happy to finally play in a band where he is only expected to bring the mandolin.

John Sawyer, guitar and vocals: John Sawyer was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has spent most of his life in Macon, Georgia – home of Little Richard, Otis Redding, and The Allman Brothers Band. Upon moving to New Hampshire, he was pleased to discover that not all of the tall tales they tell down South about Yankees are true. John grew up immersed in all kinds of music – from hymns to the blues to bluegrass – but mostly he just enjoys making good music with good people. He is excited to be playing guitar and singing with the fine folks in the Hickory Horned Devils.

Mark Sevilla, bass and vocals: After laser eye surgery in 6th grade, the doctor told Mark he would be best suited for a quiet life pursuing hobbies such as chess. Rock climbing, surfing, skateboarding and the exploration of Classical Guitar was Mark’s own prescription. This led to other string instruments and various styles of music along the way. When he’s not teaching String Orchestra in the Manchester School District, Mark enjoys playing the upright bass and mandolin, singing, and as a member of the National Ski Patrol, he assists those in need of medical attention due to unplanned snow sport dilemmas.

(Jupiter Hall concert photos by Jeffrey Thibaudeau)

Questions? Please contact Katie Bérubé at katie@jupiterhallnh.com or call 603-289-4661.

About Jupiter Hall: Jupiter Hall is a community-oriented multi-purpose creative digital media arts space located in Manchester, NH – where communities experience arts, culture and innovation. Our mission is to showcase and present exciting opportunities for storytellers, creatives and professionals working with Digital Media and other innovative formats to share their stories, culture and vision. Follow Jupiter Hall on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.