NH Primary Results: Early lead for Sanders, Buttigieg; Yang suspends campaign

We’ll be updating this page every hour, but as of 8 p.m. with 27 of 201 precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders had taken a lead in the Democratic primary, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

On the Republican side, President Trump had a commanding lead over Bill Weld with 25 of 301 precincts voting.

BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Yang announced he has suspended his campaign.

In announcing his decision to suspend his campaign, Andrew Yang “the math guy” spoke to supporters about his accomplishments, including a message of “humanity first.” But he said he has also done the math he saw the way forward did not add up for him.

Yang said he was proud that his campaign shifted the national conversation to the “fourth industrial revolution” and introduced the idea of a universal basic income into the mainstream conversation.

We’ll add citywide results for Manchester as soon as they are available.