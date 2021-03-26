Manchester “celebrates” Equal Pay Day two weeks ahead of national average

SAN FRANCISCO – This week saw this year’s “Equal Pay Day” at the national level, although Manchester marked the occasion earlier this month.

Originally conceived in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, Equal Pay Day marks the day women must work until to receive the same amount men received in the previous year.

According to the website Money Geek, Manchester’s Equal Pay Day came on March 10, with the income of female Manchester residents averaging 84.1 percent of male residents.

That put Manchester in the 54th percentile of the 627 cities within the study, with data coming from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

In the study, 15 of the 627 cities saw women making more than men on average. Among those cities, Jacksonville, NC (population: 72,438) led the way, with their 2021 Equal Pay Day coming on Oct. 31, 2020.

Cedar Park, TX (population: 77,419) had the latest 2021 Equal Pay Day, which is set for Feb. 16, 2022. The median annual salary for women in Cedar Park according to the study is $45,348 while the median annual female salary in Jacksonville is $36,489.

The only other city in New Hampshire studied was Nashua, which will mark its Equal Pay Day on May 3. According to the study, the annual median female earnings in Nashua comes in at $45,191 while the figure in Manchester is $46,628.

A full copy of the study can be seen here.