Goodwill NNE Seeks Partner Organizations for Its AmeriCorps Programs

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Goodwill NNE is seeking new local partners as host site organizations for AmeriCorps members serving in year- and summer-long terms.

With support from Congress, AmeriCorps has received a significant increase in funding to help communities recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps wants to hear from organizations and communities on their needs while sharing information about opportunities to partner with and/or receive AmeriCorps members.

AmeriCorps members are a valuable asset, helping organizations nationwide to build capacity and serve those in need. Any nonprofit organization or municipality is eligible to host a member. Over the past year, AmeriCorps members through Goodwill NNE’s programs have mentored at-risk and immigrant youth; organized a coat drive that collected 254 cold weather items; recruited volunteers; ran programming through the pandemic; and assisted with regional vaccination efforts.

Interested organizations can learn more by attending any of Goodwill NNE’s three scheduled informational sessions via Zoom. Sessions will be used to inform about AmeriCorps programs and learn from potential partners about the current and expected pressing needs for their agencies and communities. Links to join these sessions and to more information on Goodwill NNE’s AmeriCorps programs can be found at https://linktr.ee/goodwillamericorps.

Info sessions are scheduled for:

Thursday, 4/1, from 12:30-2 PM

Friday, 4/2, from 9:30-11 AM

Monday, 4/5, from 3:30-5 PM

The program is mutually beneficial: while host site organization benefits from the assistance of an AmeriCorps member, the member gains professional experience. Additional member benefits include a living allowance; an educational award to invest in future studies or student loans; forbearance and interest repayment on qualified loans; health benefits; childcare reimbursement if income eligible; and training. Anyone excited about volunteerism, helping others, community, youth, or local nonprofits is encouraged to express interest at the link above.