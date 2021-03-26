Register now for Majestic Theatre youth daytime summer theater camps

MANCHESTER, NH – The Majestic Theatre will offer daytime summer theatre camps in 2021. Half-day camps will be open for youth 5-7 years of age and full-day camps for youth 8 – 14 years of age. The Majestic prides itself on a strong core of camp directors and instructors all having many years of experience in all aspects of theatre as well as experience working with children and teens.

Camps include for ages 5-7 years old include:

Time Machine! on July 5-10! – Join us for a week-long theme-based camp of fun adventures as we climb aboard our “time machine” and travel around the world and beyond. We will explore through music, movement, and active learning many fun places and time periods. This theme-based camp is perfect for the theatre newbie just as much as the seasoned pro. as we explore, learn, and build the skills of music, theatre, and dance. We know your young actor will have an experience learning about music and theatre that is out of this world!

Tuition is $160 for this one-week half-day program

It’s A Jungle on July 12-17! – Join us for a week-long theme-based camp of fun adventures in “the jungle”, featuring songs and stories that will bring out the wild artistic animals in all of our young actors! We will explore through music, movement, and active learning the jungle and all its exciting living creatures and stories! This theme-based camp is perfect for the theatre newbie just as much as the seasoned pro. as we explore, learn, and build the skills of music, theatre, and dance.

Tuition is $160 for this one-week half-day program

Full-day Camps for ages 8-14 years old include:

Peter Pan July 19 – 31, Soar away to Neverland in this magical adaptation drawn from the beloved novel with fresh, original music! The Darling children love to hear of Peter Pan’s adventures during his visits through the open window of the nursery. Then one night after Nana has taken his shadow and Wendy has sewn it back on, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell whisk the children off to Neverland to be part of the adventures. All your favorite characters are there, including Captain Hook and his pirate crew, Princess Tiger Lily and her tribe, and of course, the Lost Boys and Girls! A rousing and lovely musical score by the award-winning team of Rockwell and Bogart includes “The Boy Who Never Grew Up,” “Fly Me to Neverland,” “Follow the Leader,” and “Home Sweet Home.”

Tuition is $325 for this 2-week, full-day camp.

August 2 – 7 BOTS! Welcome to the BOTS Robotics Competition where teams and their (singing and dancing) robots are all vying for the top prize! Amidst the coding, building, and fierce competition, two members from rival teams befriend one another and throw everything off-balance. Will their collaborative spirit sabotage their teams’ chances of winning? This musical invites humans and robots alike to discover the power of technology and teamwork!

Tuition is $200 for this 1-week, full-day.

Daily schedule includes classes that help build skills in acting, movement, improvisation, music, and cooperative abilities. Students will learn all aspects of theatre in this hands-on learning opportunity. The Majestic fosters a close student-teacher relationship that helps us meet the needs of every young artist. Our goal is to tailor the experience your child will have as they are given the attention and interaction they need to be successful in having a GREAT time learning about theatre and performing arts. A culminating camp showcase will be held on the final Saturday of each camp.

All camps will be held at The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts located at 880 Page Street in Manchester. Tuition includes all camp materials, camp T-shirt and afternoon popsicles. Partial Scholarship assistance is available.

Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information about The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts or call (603)669-7469 with any additional questions. The Majestic Theatre is a non-profit NH community arts organization.