Man accused of running over women in Dubuque Street incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A Manchester man will be arraigned today at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North after being arrested for an early-Sunday morning incident.

A police officer arrived at 495 Dubuque St. at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday to find a group of approximately 20 people. When the officer exited his car, a man got into his car and accelerated toward a nearby group of women.

The man’s car collided with the women and another car, hitting the women again as the man put the car in reverse. The man was ordered to stop by the officer, but he refused to do so and left the area.

This man, eventually identified as 24-year-old David Hamilton, was discovered near Wayne Street after crashing his car into a house and leaving a small dog inside his vehicle.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with three counts of alleged second degree assault, three counts of felonious conduct after an accident, two counts of misdemeanor conduct after an accident, disobeying an officer and cruelty to animals.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.