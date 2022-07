MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig will travel to the White House to join U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and other federal, state and local leaders from across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its impact on the country’s workforce.

Craig will focus on the Manchester Health Department’s Public Health and Safety Team (PHAST), which received its initial funding through ARP money provided directly to Manchester.