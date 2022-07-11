Currier Museum block party returns on Saturday

Manchester, NH – The Currier Museum of Art welcomes everyone to its popular Block Party on Saturday, July 16, from 4 pm to 9 pm. The entire museum will be open free of charge. Outdoor activities include live music, art activities, special performances, and programs for visitors of all ages. Food trucks will be on hand, plus a beer and wine tent for 21+.

“Our summer Block Party is back, and we welcome everyone to come by to enjoy art, music, food, and fun,” says Alan Chong, director of the Currier Museum of Art. “We had to cancel the event for the last two years, so our team is especially excited to present a special version of the Block Party. There are new things to see in the museum and lots happening outside.”

Headlining the day’s art activities is Colby Goon, a Manchester-born, Los Angeles-based artist who will lead a community mural project. Artists from River Rose Tattoo and Art Gallery, Saint Denis Ink, and Big Baby Tattoo will be working alongside Central High School students to offer face painting. Other art activities include projects inspired by the museum’s Arghavan Khosravi exhibition. There will be something for artists of all ages and abilities.

Attendees will enjoy live music performed outdoors. Starting at 4 pm, The Jessye DeSilva Band will bring their indie folk music to the stage. At 5:30 pm, Theo Martey’s Emperor T-Jiga and the Akwaaba Ensemble will perform West African drumming, dancing, and music. Then at 7 pm, Ruby Shabazz ft. Ken Clark & Fee the Evolutionist will keep everybody dancing into the night with their upbeat soul music. Laura Boyce, from iHeart Media’s Rock 101 Greg & the Morning Buzz radio show, will be on-hand to emcee the event.

The Block Party is completely free, and everyone is welcome. The museum will open to the public at 3 pm that day. The event will take place rain or shine.