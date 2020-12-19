Man, 65, dead following early-morning Maple Street crash

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning on Maple Street.

According to a police narrative, at approximately 12:20 a.m., they responded to the intersection of Maple Street and Londonderry Lane for a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Manchester Police Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was called out to process the scene. The driver, a 65-year old man from Manchester, appears to have suffered a medical emergency while driving. As a result, the male was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no passengers or any other persons involved in this crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police are working to notify next of kin. No other information will be released at this time.

If you witnessed this accident or have any information about it, please contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit (603) 668-8711.