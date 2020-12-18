Dec 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 697 new positive results with 68 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, December 18, 2020, DHHS announced 697 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.6%. Today’s results include 502 people who tested positive by PCR test and 195 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,863 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/14: 163 new cases today, for an updated total of 756 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/15: 26 new cases today, for an updated total of 601 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/16: 58 new cases today, for an updated total of 472 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/17: 450 new cases today

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (163), Strafford (153), Merrimack (90), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (76), Belknap (22), Cheshire (16), Coos (14), Carroll (8), Grafton (8), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (68) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for forty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 273 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 34,960 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 881 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 18, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 34,960 Recovered 27,459 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 638 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,863 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 881 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 273 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 479,655 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,196 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 61,263 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,763

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,258 1,329 999 1,253 853 1,240 841 1,110 LabCorp 1,053 1,630 1,854 1,298 1,523 1,399 1,417 1,453 Quest Diagnostics 1,308 1,364 1,747 1,424 1,181 1,249 1,582 1,408 Mako Medical 277 131 249 9 113 663 827 324 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 724 516 423 302 738 900 1 515 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 540 490 435 530 552 485 401 490 Other Laboratory* 1,856 1,742 1,040 1,113 1,511 1,926 1,931 1,588 University of New Hampshire** 1,806 1 0 1,917 1,512 816 789 977 Total 8,822 7,203 6,747 7,846 7,983 8,678 7,789 7,867 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 Daily Average LabCorp 20 21 1 2 27 20 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 41 34 7 10 18 40 30 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 3 0 7 6 8 0 5 Other Laboratory* 15 7 0 23 10 11 8 11 Total 86 65 8 42 61 79 38 54

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.