Weekend Weather Update: Dec. 19-20

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 19-23

Outlook for Dec. 19

High pressure will build over the state tonight and Saturday. Weak disturbance will produce some light snow by Sunday evening with an inch or two of snow possible.

Five-Day Outlook

Saturday: Mix Sun & Clouds High 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Mostly Cloudy Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some light snow, snowfall 1″ -2″ Low 26 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday: For the first day of Winter, Mostly Cloudy High 38 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Lots of clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds High Near 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly Clear Low 23 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High Near 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds & not as cold Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather patterns we’re watching:

Potential for some snow on Christmas Day.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Historically the chances for a White Christmas across the country. Concord has a 70% chance. Number of white Christmases: 54 since 1942. Last white Christmas: 2019, with 3″ on the ground.

