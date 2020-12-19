Weekend Weather Update: Dec. 19-20

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 19-23
Outlook for Dec. 19
High pressure will build over the state tonight and Saturday. Weak disturbance will produce some light snow by Sunday evening with an inch or two of snow possible.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Five-Day Outlook
Saturday: Mix Sun & Clouds High 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly Cloudy Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some light snow, snowfall 1″ -2″ Low 26 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: For the first day of Winter, Mostly Cloudy High 38 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Lots of clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds High Near 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly Clear Low 23 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High Near 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds & not as cold Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather patterns we’re watching:
Potential for some snow on Christmas Day.
Fun Fact/Trivia
Historically the chances for a White Christmas across the country. Concord has a 70% chance. Number of white Christmases: 54 since 1942. Last white Christmas: 2019, with 3″ on the ground.