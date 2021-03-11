Life imitates meme: Man accused of flashing gun at Pelham Dunkin’ – similar to Facebook meme he posted days ago

PELHAM, NH – On March 1, Ryan T. Keller, 34, of Manchester posted a meme on his Facebook page. Under a black-and-white picture of actor Tom Hardy seated in the passenger seat of a convertible car, casually brandishing a pistol, it says, “People will provoke you until they bring out your scary side, then play victim when you go there.”

Ten days later, on Thursday morning, Keller allegedly showed his “scary side” when he pointed a gun at a woman who was in front of him in the drive-thru line at a Pelham Dunkin’, according to police. Keller is facing charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, both felonies.

The incident occurred while Keller was in his truck, waiting to buy his coffee at the Dunkin’ at 123 Bridge Street at 8:07 a.m. Police say Keller started a shouting match with a 26-year-old Pelham woman in the car ahead of him, who was looking down and not moving forward.

The argument escalated and the woman exited her vehicle to confront Keller at his truck.

“As the argument continued, Keller pointed his gun at the female,” police said in a release.

Both subjects, who were not known to one another, left the scene and the woman contacted the Pelham Police Department. Officers located Keller’s truck further north on Bridge Street and was arrested without incident.

Police say they seized his gun. Several witnesses saw the altercation at Dunkin’ and told police they saw Keller point his weapon at the woman.

Capt. Anne Perriello with the Pelham Police Department declined to comment on the Facebook meme, which seemed to accurately predict how an escalated conflict with Keller might unfold, but she said situations like this should never happen.

“We urge the people not to approach one another in conflict and call our agency if there are problems that need to be addressed,” Perriello said. “We are glad this situation did not escalate further.”

Keller was released on $2,500 cash bail. He is set to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Cpl. James Locke at Pelham Police or submit a tip at TIP411.