March 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 341 positive results with 22 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 11, 2021, DHHS announced 341 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.8%. Today’s results include 193 people who tested positive by PCR test and 148 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,114 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/10: 341 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (55), Strafford (40), Merrimack (34), Belknap (14), Cheshire (14), Coos (14), Grafton (12), Carroll (6), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (23) and Manchester (22). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 78 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 77,764 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 11, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 77,764 Recovered 74,459 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,191 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,114 Current Hospitalizations 78 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 638,433 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,077 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,226 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 508

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 3/11/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Alpine Health Center 11 5 0 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 7 14 0 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 20 2 0 0 Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing 12 7 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 266 75 0 1

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Asissted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 610 549 326 0 62 184 363 299 LabCorp 534 653 544 260 439 599 575 515 Quest Diagnostics 823 561 565 298 356 464 712 540 Mako Medical 42 51 98 85 1 98 441 117 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 421 669 390 222 328 514 442 427 NorDX Laboratory 443 313 98 110 44 500 471 283 Broad Institute 3,196 4,779 4,514 454 1,152 4,744 4,906 3,392 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 394 455 331 216 398 427 655 411 Other Laboratory* 749 541 289 168 268 378 681 439 University of New Hampshire** 4,374 3,396 2,384 33 3,935 3,957 3,761 3,120 Total 11,586 11,967 9,539 1,846 6,983 11,865 13,007 9,542 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 Daily Average LabCorp 17 8 10 7 1 7 16 9 Quest Diagnostics 25 12 19 1 4 14 21 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 6 3 1 6 6 13 6 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 3 1 0 17 5 1 5 Total 60 29 33 10 28 33 51 35

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas