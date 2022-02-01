Late rally dooms Memorial girls in Queen City showdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. – If any person scattered about the sparse crowd at Central High School left during the third quarter of Monday night’s girls’ basketball contest, it would be understandable if they thought that Memorial was on track pull out the victory. An ugly victory perhaps, but a victory regardless. Hopefully someone can find that person and let them know they missed quite a late rally.

Central sent Memorial packing with a 48-42 loss, despite the Little Green trailing the visitors until near the halfway point of the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders had a 14-7 lead after one frame and a 24-14 lead at the half, with Memorial’s Elizabeth Berrientos already heading into the second half with ten points to her name.

“We came off a game yesterday against Goffstown and it was clear that we looked a little fatigued in the first half,” said Central Head Coach Mike Wenners. “We know that if we were going to win, coming into the second half we’d have to be tougher.”

As the teams returned to the floor for the second half, Central began to find that toughness and the Crusaders’ lead would begin to dwindle. Central went into the final quarter with just a 30-22 deficit built on a smothering press and poor Memorial shot selection.

“There are teams out there that will leave you open on certain shots because they’re begging you to take that shot, and you have to have the discipline not to take that shot. Sometimes we have that (discipline) and sometimes we don’t have it,” said Memorial Head Coach Greg Cotreau Jr.

The frustration spread to other parts of the Crusaders’ game as well.

“Defensively we got mixed up, all second half nobody knew who they were supposed to guard, and instead of banding together, we just kept on arguing,” said Coutreau.

With Central taking the lead over the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, Memorial did manage to keep it close, as Taylor McNelly’s three-pointer with just 17 seconds left (see 7:06 mark of video below) put the Crusaders back within two. Memorial then immediately fouled McKenna Schneiderman, who would dash any hopes of a Memorial come back with two of what would be seven made free throws in the fourth quarter.

Schneiderman led the Little Green with 17 points, with Lauren Bouthot adding 12 for the hosts. Barrientos (16) and Erin McCoy (10) finished with double digit point tallies for Memorial.

Memorial falls to 8-9 on the year, they will wrap up their regular season with games against Concord on Wednesday and Alvirne on Friday. Central climbed to 6-10, keeping pace in what will likely be a dogfight between themselves, Salem, Winnacunnet and Spaulding for the final spot in the NHIAA Division I Tournament. They will head to Nashua North on Wednesday and then host Salem in what could be a play-in game on Friday night.

The final minute (or so) of the game. Video/Andrew Sylvia