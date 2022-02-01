Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon snow showers, high of 33

Tuesday, February 1, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday, February 1, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure centered over northern Maine will gradually shift eastward today. An easterly flow off the ocean will develop with low clouds and flurries developing this afternoon. Tomorrow for Groundhog Day will be cloudy and milder with highs around 40.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 1- Feb. 5

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the afternoon. High 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (trace-.5″). Low 26 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Groundhog Day: Cloudy and milder. High 41 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers to rain. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Rain to a wintery mix to snow (1-2″). Low 26 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with snow (3-6″) High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Snow early (1-2″) followed by mostly cloudy. Low 8 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 21 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear and fridge. Low -6 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Groundhog Day is Wednesday, if Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and early spring. Right now, it’s looking cloudy on Wednesday.

Punxsutawney Phil. Photo/Chris Flook, Wikimedia Commons

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 20. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as14 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 20. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts