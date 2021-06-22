June 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 25 positive results with no cases in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 13 people who tested positive by PCR test and 12 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 182 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 40% being female and 60% being male. The new cases reside in Belknap (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Rockingham (3), Sullivan (2), Cheshire (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,348 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 22, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-1999,348
Recovered97,798 (98%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,368 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases182
Current Hospitalizations17

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population GroupEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 or More DosesFully Vaccinated
Proportion of persons with 1+ dosesPersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of persons fully vaccinatedPersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%783,22457.6%100.0%636,90746.8%
Sex
Female685,91850.4%52.8%413,44960.3%53.2%338,89249.4%
Male673,79349.6%46.1%360,70953.5%45.7%290,84443.2%
Unknownn/an/a1.2%9,066n/a1.1%7,171n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15222,96516.4%2.7%21,1989.5%2.4%15,2906.9%
16 – 29243,37417.9%15.4%120,91949.7%14.6%92,90538.2%
30 – 39166,81112.3%12.4%97,37858.4%12.0%76,13445.6%
40 – 49161,33311.9%12.9%101,33662.8%13.1%83,52051.8%
50 – 64311,36422.9%29.1%227,61373.1%29.6%188,53460.6%
65 – 74152,66911.2%17.4%136,57489.5%18.2%115,85775.9%
75+101,1957.4%10.0%78,20677.3%10.2%64,66763.9%

 Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/EthnicityEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of persons with 1+ dosesPersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of persons fully vaccinatedPersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
White21,220,43789.8%83.3%652,76353.5%84.4%537,69144.1%
Hispanic/Latino154,5894.0%3.0%23,42242.9%2.7%17,01831.2%
Black or African American220,0541.5%1.0%8,13540.6%1.0%6,08330.3%
Asian239,7972.9%3.6%28,06270.5%3.3%21,06152.9%
Other324,8341.8%1.2%9,06836.5%1.0%6,43625.9%
Unknown / Not Reportedn/an/a7.9%61,774n/a7.6%48,618n/a
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%783,22457.6%100.0%636,90746.8%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,997), through June 20th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Vaccine Doses Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination SitesTotal Doses Administered to Patients11-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine3
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals169,5251,05385,95982,513
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*48,910026,52622,384
State-managed fixed sites818,4046,960414,193397,251
Regional public health network mobile sites129,4826,88664,76257,834
Retail Pharmacy**234,78814,468132,82487,496
Outpatient Healthcare Locations14,8851,2379,5634,085
Supersites38,19922,4499,4476,303
Other16,87566610,3115,898
Total1,471,06853,719753,585663,764

1 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

2 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program ended on March 31, 2021.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through June 20th, 2021.

 Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week ofSexCountyAge GroupLTCF
Week of May 31, 2021FemaleGrafton70-79N/A

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.