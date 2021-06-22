June 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 25 positive results with no cases in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 13 people who tested positive by PCR test and 12 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 182 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 40% being female and 60% being male. The new cases reside in Belknap (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Rockingham (3), Sullivan (2), Cheshire (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,348 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 22, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,348 Recovered 97,798 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,368 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 182 Current Hospitalizations 17

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 or More Doses Fully Vaccinated Proportion of persons with 1+ doses Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of persons fully vaccinated Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 783,224 57.6% 100.0% 636,907 46.8% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 52.8% 413,449 60.3% 53.2% 338,892 49.4% Male 673,793 49.6% 46.1% 360,709 53.5% 45.7% 290,844 43.2% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 9,066 n/a 1.1% 7,171 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 2.7% 21,198 9.5% 2.4% 15,290 6.9% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 15.4% 120,919 49.7% 14.6% 92,905 38.2% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.4% 97,378 58.4% 12.0% 76,134 45.6% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 12.9% 101,336 62.8% 13.1% 83,520 51.8% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 29.1% 227,613 73.1% 29.6% 188,534 60.6% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 17.4% 136,574 89.5% 18.2% 115,857 75.9% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 10.0% 78,206 77.3% 10.2% 64,667 63.9%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of persons with 1+ doses Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of persons fully vaccinated Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 83.3% 652,763 53.5% 84.4% 537,691 44.1% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 3.0% 23,422 42.9% 2.7% 17,018 31.2% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 1.0% 8,135 40.6% 1.0% 6,083 30.3% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.6% 28,062 70.5% 3.3% 21,061 52.9% Other3 24,834 1.8% 1.2% 9,068 36.5% 1.0% 6,436 25.9% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 7.9% 61,774 n/a 7.6% 48,618 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 783,224 57.6% 100.0% 636,907 46.8%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,997), through June 20th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Vaccine Doses Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Total Doses Administered to Patients1 1-dose Vaccine2 Doses 2-dose Vaccine3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 169,525 1,053 85,959 82,513 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 48,910 0 26,526 22,384 State-managed fixed sites 818,404 6,960 414,193 397,251 Regional public health network mobile sites 129,482 6,886 64,762 57,834 Retail Pharmacy** 234,788 14,468 132,824 87,496 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 14,885 1,237 9,563 4,085 Supersites 38,199 22,449 9,447 6,303 Other 16,875 666 10,311 5,898 Total 1,471,068 53,719 753,585 663,764

1 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

2 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

3 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program ended on March 31, 2021.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through June 20th, 2021.

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group LTCF Week of May 31, 2021 Female Grafton 70-79 N/A

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.