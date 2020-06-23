June 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 15 new positive cases with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Monday, June 22, 2020, DHHS announced 15 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,558 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 60% being female and 40% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 558 (10%) of 5,558 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS is adding new testing data to the daily update to incorporate results from the serial surveillance testing program at long-term care facilities, which began last week. Previously, the data reflected the number of unique individuals tested. The new data reflects the total number of tests run each day, including repeat testing for individuals. As a result of creating and conducting quality assurance on the separate data sets, the newly-extracted data has led to revisions in the number of person-based test results. The data below represents data on individuals tested and total test volume as of June 22 at 9:00 am.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,558 Recovered 4,290 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 339 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 929 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 558 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 54 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 108,158 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 17,822 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,269 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 67 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,300

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 479 304 778 615 676 208 100 451 LabCorp 254 275 385 421 304 283 303 318 Quest Diagnostics 549 420 797 567 433 172 224 452 Mako Medical n/a 660 n/a 48 123 184 75 218 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 88 238 335 304 167 0 634 252 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 365 270 230 318 51 47 n/a** 214 Other Laboratory* 43 24 28 53 2 24 80 36 Total 1,778 2,191 2,553 2,326 1,756 918 1,416 1,848 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 Daily Average LabCorp 2 2 39 43 37 38 14 25 Quest Diagnostics 210 271 237 221 197 149 128 202 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 24 18 15 22 0 26 15 Other Laboratory* 2 20 6 5 23 3 0 8 Total 214 317 300 284 279 190 168 250

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 188 148 219 422 269 29 21 185 LabCorp 249 271 380 415 302 281 302 314 Quest Diagnostics 541 419 793 567 433 172 223 450 Mako Medical n/a 660 n/a 30 108 184 73 211 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 43 118 166 151 83 0 318 126 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 365 270 230 318 51 47 n/a** 213 Other Laboratory* 41 24 28 12 2 24 32 23 Total 1,427 1,910 1,816 1,915 1,248 737 969 1,432 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 Daily Average LabCorp 2 2 37 41 36 34 12 23 Quest Diagnostics 210 271 227 221 197 149 128 200 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 24 18 15 22 0 26 15 Other Laboratory* 2 20 6 5 23 3 0 8 Total 214 317 288 282 278 186 166 247

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.