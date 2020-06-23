June 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 15 new positive cases with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Monday, June 22, 2020, DHHS announced 15 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,558 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 60% being female and 40% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 558 (10%) of 5,558 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS is adding new testing data to the daily update to incorporate results from the serial surveillance testing program at long-term care facilities, which began last week. Previously, the data reflected the number of unique individuals tested. The new data reflects the total number of tests run each day, including repeat testing for individuals. As a result of creating and conducting quality assurance on the separate data sets, the newly-extracted data has led to revisions in the number of person-based test results. The data below represents data on individuals tested and total test volume as of June 22 at 9:00 am.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|5,558
|Recovered
|4,290 (77%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|339 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|929
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|558 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|54
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|108,158
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|17,822
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|31,269
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|67
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,300
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|6/15
|6/16
|6/17
|6/18
|6/19
|6/20
|6/21
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|479
|304
|778
|615
|676
|208
|100
|451
|LabCorp
|254
|275
|385
|421
|304
|283
|303
|318
|Quest Diagnostics
|549
|420
|797
|567
|433
|172
|224
|452
|Mako Medical
|n/a
|660
|n/a
|48
|123
|184
|75
|218
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|88
|238
|335
|304
|167
|0
|634
|252
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|365
|270
|230
|318
|51
|47
|n/a**
|214
|Other Laboratory*
|43
|24
|28
|53
|2
|24
|80
|36
|Total
|1,778
|2,191
|2,553
|2,326
|1,756
|918
|1,416
|1,848
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|6/15
|6/16
|6/17
|6/18
|6/19
|6/20
|6/21
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|2
|2
|39
|43
|37
|38
|14
|25
|Quest Diagnostics
|210
|271
|237
|221
|197
|149
|128
|202
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|0
|24
|18
|15
|22
|0
|26
|15
|Other Laboratory*
|2
|20
|6
|5
|23
|3
|0
|8
|Total
|214
|317
|300
|284
|279
|190
|168
|250
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.
Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|6/15
|6/16
|6/17
|6/18
|6/19
|6/20
|6/21
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|188
|148
|219
|422
|269
|29
|21
|185
|LabCorp
|249
|271
|380
|415
|302
|281
|302
|314
|Quest Diagnostics
|541
|419
|793
|567
|433
|172
|223
|450
|Mako Medical
|n/a
|660
|n/a
|30
|108
|184
|73
|211
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|43
|118
|166
|151
|83
|0
|318
|126
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|365
|270
|230
|318
|51
|47
|n/a**
|213
|Other Laboratory*
|41
|24
|28
|12
|2
|24
|32
|23
|Total
|1,427
|1,910
|1,816
|1,915
|1,248
|737
|969
|1,432
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|6/15
|6/16
|6/17
|6/18
|6/19
|6/20
|6/21
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|2
|2
|37
|41
|36
|34
|12
|23
|Quest Diagnostics
|210
|271
|227
|221
|197
|149
|128
|200
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|0
|24
|18
|15
|22
|0
|26
|15
|Other Laboratory*
|2
|20
|6
|5
|23
|3
|0
|8
|Total
|214
|317
|288
|282
|278
|186
|166
|247
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.