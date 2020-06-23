June 22: Never Again Action to host ‘Don’t Look Away’ art display in Concord

CONCORD, NH – Never Again Action New Hampshire, an immigrants’ rights group, will host an art display, called “Don’t Look Away,” in front of the State House in Concord on June 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

The display will include 60 figures representing the immigrants civilly-detained by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) at Strafford County Jail in Dover. These individuals have not been charged with any crime. A banner will be hung on the building at 4 Park Street, adjacent to the State House plaza, and posters will explain the purpose of the display.

“We urge ICE to release immigrants from Strafford County jail in Dover. All immigrants in civil detention should be released now to return to their children, families, and communities. There is ample evidence that immigrants who are free from detention under local case management while awaiting court hearings have nearly a 100-percent compliance rate for future court appearances,” said event organizer Glen Ring of Concord.

“Strafford County is under contract with ICE to house detained immigrants. We urge NH lawmakers to communicate with state officials to safeguard vulnerable populations, officers and other staff, their families, courts and communities. One important action they can take is to urge ICE to release all civilly -detained persons currently held at the facility,” Ring added.

The group has gained 1,039 signatures on a petition urging the release of immigrants held in Dover.

The art display, which will be repeated on Friday, July 3 from noo to 2 p.m. is part of a series of events the group calls Days of Action. At a 1 p.m. press conference during the July 3 event, the group will present to Gov. Chris Sununu its petition and a letter from clergy. The group previously sent Sununu its petition with 400 signatures but he has not responded.

The group will hold a Rolling Rally in cars at the jail in Dover on Sunday, June 28, at 1 p.m.

U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty has begun freeing some medically-vulnerable ICE detainees following bail hearings, in response to a lawsuit by the ACLU of New Hampshire.

Never Again Action, a national organization, was founded in 2019 by Jews motivated by their prophetic tradition and their history of oppression. Its goal is to prevent ICE, DHS, CBP, and the corporations that support them from doing business as usual. The New Hampshire chapter has the added goal of engaging citizens directly in the issue. Activists in the New Hampshire chapter are diverse, including Jews and people from a wide range of religious backgrounds.