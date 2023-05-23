June 2: Summit for veterans featuring 40 service organizations at Fisher Cats stadium followed by ‘appreciation night’

MANCHESTER, NH – In an effort to close the gap between the needs of veterans and the broad patchwork of veteran-focused service programs and non-profit services, more than 40 Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) from the Granite State will gather June 2 at Fisher Cats stadium to connect with families to help address the most pressing issues in our Veteran community.

The Veterans Administration (VA), The State of NH Department of Military Affairs and The NH National Guard will headline attendance of service providers who hope to connect with veterans seeking assistance. The 3rd Annual NH Veterans Summit will also focus on better connecting the service programs to boost collaboration and shared experiences.

“There’s a clear need within the veterans’ service community that we have to connect better in order to improve everyone’s understanding of the current state of play for NH’s veterans,” explains Phil Taub, co-founder of Swim With A Mission. “We need to create these opportunities to encourage service groups to work together in a more collaborative fashion and brainstorm ideas on how to get more Veterans to move to NH. In turn, that will improve services.”

Swim With A Mission, the state’s leading non-profit Veterans fundraising organization has partnered with the State of New Hampshire to help coordinate this effort with the VSOs and business community. SWAM’s goal is to leverage the summit to help the many community groups helping veterans to share information, best practices and referrals for families to strengthen efforts to benefit veterans in need.

The Summit will begin at 1 p.m. at the stadium and run throughout the afternoon of June 2.

After the summit, the NH Fisher Cats will be hosting their Military Appreciation Night Game starting at 6:35 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Members of the military will have the opportunity to participate in the giant flag and color guard on field and groups of NH VSOs will have booths on the concourse to talk with the veteran community attending the game.

The Cats will also be sporting a special patriotic jersey and each game-worn specialty jersey will be auctioned off during the game.

The Fisher Cats will be donating 50% of all individual ticket sales as well as proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to SWAM to support our veterans. This memorable and exciting night will be a great way to show your support for veterans. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on Swim With A Mission (SWAM), go to www.swam.org.