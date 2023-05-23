BOSC okays FY’ 24 budget

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) gave final acceptance the Fiscal Year 2024 Manchester School District Budget.

The total amount, after recommendation by the BOSC in February and approval by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month, is $191,759,220. The 2024 fiscal year in Manchester begins on July 1. The approved figure for the previous fiscal year was $187,097,818.

The BOSC also approved a separate appropriation of $5,819,971 to the Manchester School Food and Nutrition Services Program from the School Food and Nutrition Services revenues as part of their motion on the budget.