June 1 Open House: Learn more about Hooksett US Route 3/NH 28 roadway improvement project

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will hold a Public Open House for the US Route 3/NH 28 project from Alice Avenue to NH Route 27/Whitehall Road. This reconstruction project aims to improve pedestrian access to the corridor and improve traffic operations.

The event will be open to the public on Thursday, June 1, between 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. The Open House will be held at the Town of Hooksett Administrative Office Building in the Council Chambers, Room 105, at 35 Main Street Hooksett, NH 03106. The public is invited to visit the Open House anytime during either time slot.

There will be no formal presentation or agenda at the Open House. The project team will be available to share project information and address specific questions from attendees in an informal setting.

For more information, please visit the project website: https://www.nh.gov/ dot/projects/hooksett29611/.