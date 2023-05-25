The Weekender, May 25-29: Food Truck Festival, Movies at the Ballpark, duck racing and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We hope you’re ready for the long weekend, because we are! Take some time to slow down, relax, and remind yourself the reason for Memorial Day weekend. Be safe and have fun!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

May 26 – 27

Great New England Seacoast Food Truck Festival, Kittery ME – Rain or shine, the Food Truck Festival will be around this weekend! Enjoy food, music, craft beer and more. Purchase your tickets in advance or buy them at the gate.

May 26-28

Boston Calling, Boston MA – The Boston Calling music festival is back once again in Boston at the Harvard Athletic Complex. this Memorial Day weekend. Check out the lineup here, purchase tickets, and more.

May 26-29

Half Moon Sober Festival, Barnstead NH – The Half Moon Sober Festival is a 4 day weekend sober camping festival that’s been held since 1996. This is a family friendly, affordable event full of music, workshops, sports, and more. Check here to purchase your day or weekend camping tickets and more!

May 26

Movies at the Ballpark, Pembroke NH – Movies at the Ballpark will be held at Memorial Field in Pembroke. A free baseball themed movie will be offered to the public with the Canteen concessions stand open before and during the movie to support Suncook Little League.

May 27

Concord Farmers’ Market, Concord NH – N. Main St in Concord will be once again be hosting their Farmers’ Market this coming Saturday. At peak times during Farmers’ Market season, there can be 40+ vendors that sell fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Check here for more information on the Market.

May 28

Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival, Jackson NH – The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a family fun day starting at 8AM with music, kids games, rubber duck races and more! Free to enter with games, food and races will be for purchase.

Planning Ahead?

Starting June 3: Transit to Trails, Manchester NH

June 17: Rock the Block, Manchester NH

June 26: Putts for Pups Golf Classic, Goffstown NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH