July 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 59 positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 23, 2021, DHHS announced 59 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 34 people who tested positive by PCR test and 25 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 316 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Belknap (8), Merrimack (5), Cheshire (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (7) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

There are currently 23 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 100,152 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 23, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 100,152 Recovered 98,451 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,385 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 316 Current Hospitalizations 23

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.