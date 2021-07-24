Saturday’s weather: Picture perfect day

Saturday’s Weather

Picture perfect today with highs in the low 80s and comfortable conditions. Tomorrow a warm front brings an increasing risk for showers along with increasing humidity levels.

5-Day Outlook July 24 – July 28

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 82 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up Low 63 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with showers High: 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with spot thunderstorms Low: 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds; warmer & humid High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm & muggy High 86 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid Low 62 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and not warm with an afternoon thunderstorm High: 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low: 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer and more humid air returns early next week. More dry than wet through Tuesday with high temperatures back in the 80s. A frontal system may approach around Wed/Thu bringing a better chance of rain.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Sunny & nice
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 06:19 AM High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 12:16 PM.

