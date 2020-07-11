July 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 new positive cases with 3 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, July 11, 2020, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,024 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 63 percent being female and 37 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (6), Belknap (2), Coos (2), Merrimack (2), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (7).

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 589 (10 percent) of 6,024 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,024 Recovered 5,013 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 391 (6.5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 620 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 589 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 133,389 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 21,388 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,571 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 906 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,525

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 370 633 313 273 504 892 479 495 LabCorp 361 135 288 330 363 249 373 300 Quest Diagnostics 627 679 174 288 279 315 229 370 Mako Medical 1,031 150 261 167 176 323 361 353 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 171 57 33 110 164 174 121 119 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 34 124 344 329 225 261 n/a 220 Other Laboratory* 4 28 34 15 53 7 21 23 Total 2,598 1,806 1,447 1,512 1,764 2,221 1,584 1,847 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 Daily Average LabCorp 17 10 0 4 31 20 19 14 Quest Diagnostics 119 54 48 201 154 209 163 135 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 0 1 32 38 37 32 21 Other Laboratory* 1 0 13 2 11 7 4 5 Total 143 64 62 239 234 273 218 176

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 173 86 30 105 279 370 127 167 LabCorp 311 112 233 273 300 205 318 250 Quest Diagnostics 584 622 148 257 255 247 191 329 Mako Medical 461 21 46 22 64 47 71 105 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 162 50 29 105 148 154 102 107 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 34 124 344 329 225 261 n/a 220 Other Laboratory* 4 25 21 11 48 3 17 18 Total 1,729 1,040 851 1,102 1,319 1,287 826 1,165 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 Daily Average LabCorp 17 9 0 3 29 19 16 13 Quest Diagnostics 118 51 44 178 141 197 152 126 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 0 1 27 34 33 30 19 Other Laboratory* 0 0 9 0 10 6 4 4 Total 141 60 54 208 214 255 202 162

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.