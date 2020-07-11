Tenants’ Rights series to be offered online starting July 16

MANCHESTER, NH –On July 1 New Hampshire’s COVID-related eviction moratorium ended and a bill passed by the NH House and Senate to allow renters six months to catch-up on back rent was recently vetoed by Governor Sununu. With renter protections coming to an end, many Granite Staters will be facing eviction. Granite State Organizing Project, Manchester Housing Alliance, and NH Legal Assistance are sponsoring a six-part online series to educate and inform renters about their rights and their options as tenants.

The first installment, on July 16 at 6:30 p.m., will offer an in-depth walkthrough of the eviction process. In addition, participants will be informed about changes to the laws because of COVID-19 and available resources that can help them stay in their homes.

This series will feature presentations every two weeks by attorneys from New Hampshire Legal Assistance’s Housing Justice Project. Each presentation will last about one hour and cover the following topics.

Event 01: Eviction Process, Cares Act Compliance, Timing and Return Date

Event 02: Discovery, Motions and Defenses, 540:13, Defenses to Retaliation & Fitness

Event 03: Housing Standards Chapter 48-A , Rent Abatement and Withholding

Event 04: 540-A:1-4 Prohibited practices, Right to Quiet Enjoyment and Remedies

Event 05: Security Deposits (540-A:5-9), Rent Increases

Event 06: Viewer’s Choice This event will give participants an opportunity to guide the last event in this series and get answers to the most commonly asked questions not covered in the previous five sessions.

Registration is required. Please register here to receive the Zoom details.

For more information visit the Facebook event or email jmargeson603@gmail.com