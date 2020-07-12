2 injured in shooting incident on Union Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting at about 11:46 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to 1454 Union St. for a disturbance where gunshots were reported to have been heard. Responding officers confirmed that shots were fired and that there were two people injured.

At this time there is no reason to believe that the public is in any danger and all those involved have been identified and accounted for, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation and there is no further information at this time.