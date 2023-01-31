Jan. indictments include 2nd-degree murder charges for Adam Montgomery and Tyrese Harris

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men, Adam Montgomery and Tyrese Harris, are indicted on second-degree murder charges, Montgomery for the beating death of his five-year-old daughter, and Harris, for the shooting death of Dzemal Cardakovic during a road rage incident.

Montgomery, 33, detained in the Valley Street Jail, was indicted on second-degree murder in the beating death of his daughter, Harmony. The murder charge accuses him of repeatedly striking Harmony in the head with a closed fist on Dec. 7, 2019. The child was missing for more than two years when police learned of her disappearance and launched a massive search for her. Her remains still have not been found.

Montgomery also was indicted for falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering. Between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020, he is accused of removing Harmony’s body with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in an investigation. The witness tampering charge accuses him of a more than a two-year attempt to get Kayla Montgomery, his estranged wife, to falsely testify.

Harris, 22, also detained in the Valley Street jail, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct. On Oct. 29, 2022, Harris is accused of recklessly causing the death of Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, by shooting him in the face.

Harris was indicted on one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Cardakovic by shooting him, and one alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him. He also was indicted on one count of reckless conduct for driving his vehicle, a deadly weapon, recklessly, and one count of falsifying physical evidence for destroying, concealing, or removing the handgun used to shoot and kill Mr. Cardakovic in order to impair its verity or availability in an investigation.

The day of the shooting, Harris was driving a Honda CRV when he cut off Cardakovic, who was driving a pickup truck. Cardakovic got out of his truck, approached Harris’ SUV, and Harris shot Cardakovic once in the head, according to prosecutors.

The grand jury, sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, handed up a total of 194 indictments. Among those indicted were:

Roger Akoury, 58, of 5 Beals Road, Bedford, criminal threatening and possession of a controlled drug, gamma hydroxybutyric acid. On Nov. 12, 2022 in Bedford, Akoury is accused of threatening to break down the bedroom door of JK and using a hammer in an attempt to gain access.

Jeff S. Amyot, 55, of 3 Bear Hill Road, Apt. 4, Hillsboro, six counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On May 2, 2022 in Hillsboro, Amyot is accused of being in possession of a .50 caliber muzzle loader; a Remington rifle model 700 bolt action; a Harrington & Richards single shot .223 caliber rifle; a Savage .270 caliber bolt action rifle; a Winchester 64A lever action rifle, and a Remington Model 870 12-gauge shotgun.

Joshua Bowden, 34, 57 Dan Kelly Drive, Alton Bay, attempting to take a gun from a law enforcement officer. On Oct. 7, 2022 in Amherst, Bowden is accused of grabbing the handle of Sgt. P. Derek Mahoney’s gun and breaking the retention of the holster.

Lavell Brown, 35, of l/k/a of 150 Straw Road, two counts of insurance fraud. On Sept. 19, 2021, Brown is accused of reinstating his lapsed car insurance policy with Progressive Insurance in which he denied having any accident or damage to his 2019 Kia Forte. The indictments allege the next day he filed a claim saying he was involved in an accident at 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, when the crash happened at 5:45 a.m. that day, prior to the renewal of his insurance policy.

Craig Carter, 47, of 29 Elm St., Apt. 3, 16 counts of witness tampering. Between Sept. 18 and Nov. 15, 2022, Carter is accused of trying to get NT, his intimate partner, to drop charges pending against him. According to the indictments, in a Facebook text to NT he said, “You think I’m just going to let you go?” In another, he said, “I’m coming for you you kno (cq) I am on the run.” He also is accused of telling NT to “call them Monday and tell then you want to drop the charges and you don’t want to go forward with this.” He also is accused of telling her to call his lawyer, but not say she talked to him. He said NT should tell his lawyer that she looked her up and that she told the prosecution she didn’t want to go forward with the charges anymore. Then, he told her, “don’t answer them anymore. Then I can get out.” He also told her to change her number so “they can’t reach you. They’re not going to want you to just disappear, they’re all about putting me in jail. I’m going to prison if anything goes forward.” According to the indictments, he also told her his lawyer “wants to eat you up, she wants to put you on the stand and eat you up and make you look bad.” And, he wrote, “All that stuff is going to come out in the open.” Carter, according to the indictments, told her, “They can’t do nothing if you don’t show up.” He also told he went to court and heard her say on the phone that she couldn’t make it to court because of blood clots. “I would have gone home that day if you didn’t answer the phone,” he wrote. “I have one shot left or I’m going to prison for 3 ½ to 7 years. “I’m scared to talk to you right now.”

Jeffrey Chessie, 28, of 18 Mountain Road, Bedford, first-degree assault. On Oct 8, 2022, Chessie is accused of striking C.S.F. with a baseball bat, injuring her right hand.

Damien Davis, 47, of 71 Lake Attitash Road, Amesbury, Mass., felonious sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault. According to the indictments, from July, 2, 2009 through July 2, 2012 in New Boston, Davis is accused of sexually assaulting a child who, when the assaults began, was under the age of 13.

Jose De Jesus, 50, of 55 South Main St., cruelty to animals. On Nov. 9, 2022, DeJesus is accused of beating Simba, a canine pet.

Daniel DiPietro, 37, 415 Maple St., two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 3, 2018 and Aug. 21, 2019, he is accused of touching the genitalia of a child under the age of 13. Between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 1, 2022, DiPietro is accused of a pattern of sexual assault involving a girl under the age of 16. The felonious sexual assault count accused him of engaging in sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 13 to 18.

Robert Donnelly, 57, of 3 Valley View Road, Apt. 33B, New Boston, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Aug. 21, 2022 in Weare, Donnelly is accused of attempting to start a chainsaw he took from his truck, and telling I.P. he was going to kill him.

Cody Duarte, 28, of 521 Massabesic St., felonious use of a firearm, possession of doxycycline, bail jumping and possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell it. On Oct. 21, 2022, Duarte is accused of having a black Ruger 9mm gun while in possession of drugs he intended to sell. The bail jumping charge accuses him of failing to appear Dec. 19, 2022 at a court hearing.

Charles Esaia, 49, of 294 Dubuque St., #3, conduct after an accident. On Oct. 15, 2022, Esaia is accused of being involved in an accident at Cedar and Maple streets, which caused injury to E.J., and he failed to immediately stop.

Peter Guy, 30, of 57 Elm St., #4, Milford, assault by prisoner. In Manchester on Oct. 16, 2022, Guy is accused of biting Officer Zarzyckis on the ear, causing a severe laceration.

Derek King, 25, of 172 Laurel St., #6, two counts of first-degree assault and one charge of attempted first-degree assault. On Nov. 1, 2022, King is accused of striking D.C. in the head and the leg with an expandable baton. He also is accused of attempting to strike P.A. in the head with the baton.

Joseph Lamarche, 40, of 5 Market Lane, Concord, two counts of arson; two counts of criminal threatening; first degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 23, 2022, Lamarche is accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to HL’s vehicle. He also is accused of using a knife to cause bodily injury to H.L., an intimate partner, and starting a fire in her vehicle while it was parked next to gas pumps at a gas station.

Paul LaPlante, 23, of 118 Arizona St., reckless conduct. On Oct. 19, 2022, LaPlante is accused of shooting a gun in his home, resulting in a bullet passing through his bedroom into the kitchen below where J.H. was present.

Blexany Leonte, 21, of 8 Blossom St., Nashua, first-degree assault and two counts of criminal threatening. On Nov. 7, 2022 in Manchester, Leonte is accused of threatening I.Q., an intimate partner, with a kitchen knife; lunging at I.Q. with the knife, causing a laceration to I.Q.’s hand. Leonte is also accused of holding a pair of scissors in the air as if she were going to stab I.Q.

Douglas W. Lippert, 54, of 50 Baldwin Road, Milford, reckless conduct. In Manchester on Oct. 13, 2022, Lippert is accused of driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the highway, causing his vehicle to make contact with one being driven by S.M. and causing damage.

Jonathan Lopez, 20, of 221 Lake Ave., theft by unauthorized taking. Between May 15 and June 1, 2022, Lopez is accused of stealing $3,030 in cash from Walmart.

Arthur W. Lyon Jr., 30, of 80 Falcon Crest Way, three counts of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Lyon is accused of filing a claim with Geico Insurance for damage to his 2018 Nissan Versa. According to the indictments, he said the car was involved in a hit and ran accident on June 9, 2021, when the accident actually occurred while the vehicle was being driven on June 6, 2021 prior to the issuance of his insurance policy. He is accused of withholding material information from the adjuster as to the circumstances under which the car was damaged leading to an $8,897 damage estimate.

Brian Mitchell, 44, of 199 Manchester St., burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. On Feb. 5, 2022, Mitchell is accused of breaking into Henry’s Collision Center, 330 March Ave., and stealing a 2021 Dodge Ram belonging to J.T.

Raymond Moore, 41, homeless, assault by prisoner. On Nov. 1, 2022, Moore is accused of throwing urine and feces at E.K, hitting him in the upper body and arm.

Bryan A. Morse Jr., 34, of 36 Brady Circle, witness tampering and possession of diazepam. On Sept. 2, 2022, Morse is accused of attempting to have JM tell police she was the operator of a vehicle he crashed.

Nichelle Nichols, a/k/a Nichelle Nichols-Belle, 25, of 80 English Village Road, 104R, delivery of contraband, possession of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell. On April 3, 2022 at the Valley Street jail, Nichols is accused of having 27 grams of fentanyl in her undergarments which were found during a body search at the jail.

Kevin Pino, 25, of 292 Main St., Apt. 1, criminal threatening and second-degree assault. On Oct. 22, 2022, Pino is accused of pointing a gun at L.V., an intimate partner, and saying, “Do I have to shoot you?” On Oct. 23, 2022, he is accused of applying pressure to her neck, causing her to experience impeded breathing or blood circulation.

Nicholas Rackliffe, 21, of 706 River Road, Apt. 1, Weare, criminal mischief. On Oct. 5, 2022 in Weare, Rackliffe is accused of causing $3,500 in damage to SC’s 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 by shattering the windshield and driver’s side windows, denting the driver’s side rear bed, poking pickaxe holes in multiple locations and removing the taillights.

Justin Sales, 21, of 494 Wilson St., 17 counts of witness tampering. According to the indictments, Sales tried to get an intimate partner to drop pending charges against him. Day after day, from Sept. 22, 2022 to Nov. 5, 2022, he called AA , apparently from the Valley Street jail, telling her to go the courthouse and get things “quashed right now”; advising her to have “amnesia”; to discuss the “game plan” for her interview with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office; to tell her what she should do so he could get out of jail; that she should say nothing happened and it was all a misunderstanding; and to tell prosecutors “we were having kinky sex and it got out of hand.” According to an indictment, the last call he made was on Nov. 5, 2022 when he told AA that “since he was charged with witness tampering, she would have to go to the prosecutors” and “You’re going to have to call and set up a meeting with them.”

Shawn Skepple, 40, of 195 Boynton St., first and second-degree assault. On Oct. 10, 2022, Skepple is accused of striking PP, an intimate partner, in the forehead with the grip of a black handgun. Between June 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, he is accused of grabbing PP by the neck and applying pressure sufficient to cause PP to experience impeded breathing.

William G. Swanson, 35, of 787 Hanover St., reckless conduct and possession of fentanyl and crack/cocaine. According to the indicement, on March 30, 2022, Londonderry police were in pursuit of Swanson as he drove on Routes 93 and 293, crossing into Manchester, at speeds estimated at more than 100 miles an hour. He is accused of then illegally turning off his running lights and taking the Brown Avenue exit ramp, crossing onto the entrance ramp for Route 293 and proceeding to drive the wrong way in reverse on the entrance ramp while Londonderry police officers, with emergency lights and sirens activated, were trying to stop him.