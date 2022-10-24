Adam Montgomery charged with murder as Police Chief thanks investigators: ‘Every single one of you has been the voice of Harmony,’

MANCHESTER, NH – In detailing the charges brought against Adam Montgomery on Monday, accused of murdering his young daughter, Harmony Montgomery, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg tried to keep his composure. But his raw emotion reflected the weight of this investigation and the toll it has taken not only on Harmony’s family or the community at large, but on his investigative team.

The brief press conference held Monday at Manchester Police headquarters was the formal announcement by local and state law enforcement officials that Adam Montgomery was charged at about 10:30 a.m. with the murder of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019. He is facing four new charges – second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with a witness, Aldenberg said.

“Although we are all pleased that we were able to bring forth these charges, they are of no solace to myself, the detectives behind me who have worked tirelessly on this investigation, and more importantly, they bring no solace to the loved ones of Harmony Montgomery and her family and friends,” Aldenberg said, publicly thanking his team of investigators, each by name, and the NH Attorney General’s office.

“Every single one of you has been the voice of Harmony and seeking justice for her,” said Aldenberg who paused to clear his throat and compose himself before acknowledging the long hours and personal commitment to seeing the investigation through to an arrest.

Adam Montgomery was transported from the Hillsborough County House of Correction, where he has been held on unrelated charges, to police headquarters where he was booked Oct. 24 on the new charges.

NH Attorney General John Formella expanded briefly on the charges in his remarks prior to Aldenberg’s comments.

“We conclude that 5-year-old Harmony was murdered in Manchester in 2019,” Formella said, based on multiple sources of evidence.

Specifically, Montgomery has been charged with the following four crimes:

Second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Harmony Montgomery, a person under 13 years of age under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly striking Harmony in the head with a closed fist in Manchester on or about December 7, 2019;

Falsifying physical evidence for purposely altering destroying concealing or removing the body of Harmony Montgomery with the purpose to impair its severity or availability in an official proceeding and investigation in Manchester between approximately Dec. 7, 2019 and March 4, 2020;

Abuse of corpse for purposely and unlawfully removing concealing or destroying the corpse of Harmony Montgomery or any part thereof in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019 and March 4, 2020;

Tampering with witnesses or informants for purposely attempting to induce or otherwise cause Kayla Montgomery [Adam’s wife at the time of the alleged murder] to testify or inform falsely in Manchester between approximately December 7th, 2019 and January 4th, 2022.

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on these charges in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District in Manchester October 25.

The investigation into Harmony’s disappearance began in late 2021, more than two years after the 5-year-old was last reportedly seen by a family member. Authorities were unaware she had disappeared until her mother, Crystal Sorey, contacted them. Sorey said she had been for months trying to reconnect with her daughter after spending time in rehab, and that her ex-husband, Adam Montgomery, was awarded custody by a Massachusetts court.

Ultimately, the New Hampshire Division of Child, Youth and Families tried to locate the child and, when they couldn’t, they notified police who opened an investigation in December 2021.

By January 2022, officials said Harmony likely disappeared sometime between Nov. 28, 2019, and Dec. 10, 2019. Eight months later, authorities said they concluded Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019.

They said while her remains have not been found, multiple sources of investigative information, including biological evidence, led them to that conclusion.

Both Adam and Kayla Montgomery were indicted by a Grand Jury in September on charges unrelated to Harmony’s case.

In concluding his remarks, Aldenberg asked the community to take immediate action.

“I ask in the memory of Harmony that we all make every effort to do something nice for a child today. I know of no other way,” Aldenberg let out a cleansing breath before continuing, “… I know of no other way to respect and honor this innocent and defenseless child than to extend an act of kindness to another child in her memory. Just take a few moments out of your day to say something nice to a child. Give him or her hug, some special words of encouragement. Give them an extra hug or just simply tell them that you love them and then you will always protect them,” Aldenberg said.

He said the work in this case continues, and investigators “will not stop until this case is brought the appropriate resolution.”

Members of the public who may have information relevant to the case are urged to call the dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

A video of the full press conference is below: