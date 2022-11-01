Autopsy results released in Oct. 29 shooting death of Londonderry man on South Willow Street

CONCORD, NH – An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office shows that Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, of Londonderry, was killed last weekend as the result of two gunshot wounds, one to his face and one to his neck.

Mr. Cardakovic’s body was found on South Willow Street in the area of Kaye Street in Manchester on October 29, 2022, the victim of a shooting.

Arrested in connection with the shooting death is Tyrese Harris, 22, charged with two alternative counts of second-degree murder for causing Mr. Cardakovic’s death. He waived arraignment on October 31, 2022, and is currently being held on preventive detention.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Jennie Duval who also declared the manner of his death a homicide.

Mr. Cardakovic was married and a father of three children. A GoFundMe page established two days ago is raising money to cover the expenses of his burial.

The charges against Mr. Harris are merely accusations, and Mr. Harris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.