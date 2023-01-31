Feb. 2: NH DHHS listening sessions at Cashin Center to review state plan on aging

“As we continue to provide programs and services that focus on older adults, we must have an understanding of what their needs are as they age,” said BEAS Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman. “New Hampshire has one of the fastest-growing aging populations, and these listening sessions will give us the opportunity to offer supports that are meaningful and relevant to older residents, so that everyone can participate fully in their communities.”

In addition to the listening sessions, residents are invited to complete the online State Plan on Aging Survey, which will allow respondents to provide information on the availability of supports in their communities, including health care programs and screenings, affordable housing, transportation, and in-home long-term supports and services. Information from the listening sessions and survey will be used to inform the next SPOA, which will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living in July 2023. This plan is required for New Hampshire to receive federal funding for programming through the Older Americans Act.

Listening sessions have been held in person in various locations across the state. A final session is scheduled for February 2, 2023 at the Cashin Senior Center in Manchester.

Manchester, Thursday, February 2nd

12-2 p.m.

William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center

151 Douglas Street, Manchester

In the event of inclement weather, please visit the New Hampshire State Plan on Aging page for updates and cancelations.

Virtual Listening Session

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The link for all virtual sessions is: https://unh.zoom.us/j/3957603413

Or by telephone:

Dial: +1 305 224 1968 (US Toll)

Meeting ID: 395 760 3413

People who need accommodations for communication access to in-person sessions such as interpreters, CART (captioning), assistive listening devices, or other auxiliary aids and/or services, can contact BEAS at 603-271-9203 or SPOA@dhhs.nh.gov 5 business days before the listening session. At least five business days advance notice is requested in order to assure availability; requests made fewer than five days prior to the event will attempt to be accommodated but cannot be guaranteed.

For more information, please visit New Hampshire State Plan on Aging page.