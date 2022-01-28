Jan. 29 performances of ‘Full Monty’ at Palace cancelled due to storm

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Saturday’s scheduled performances of “The Full Monty” at the Palace Theatre have been cancelled due to the impending nor’reaster.

“We just made the call,” said David Rousseau, Palace Theatre’s Director of Marketing and Sales on Friday afternoon.

Those who have purchased tickets for either of Saturday’s shows, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., can exchange them for another show or request a refund, Rousseau said.

Sunday’s performances are still on as scheduled.

For more information on “The Fully Monty,” and other upcoming Palace professional performances, go to palacetheatre.org or call the box office at 603-668-5588 with questions.