Jan. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,004 positive results with 212 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 28, 2022, DHHS announced 2,004 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, January 27. Today’s results include 1,527 people who tested positive by PCR test and 477 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 206 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (7 by PCR and 199 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,088; an additional 59 new cases from Friday, January 14 (18 by PCR and 41 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,410; an additional 7 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (7 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,691; an additional 81 new cases from Sunday, January 16 (66 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,961; an additional 26 new cases from Monday, January 17 (11 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,849; an additional 14 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (13 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 773; an additional 1 new case from Thursday, January 20 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,311; an additional 1 new case from Friday, January 21 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,918; and an additional 37 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (9 by PCR and 28 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,968. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 14,677 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 680 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (474), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (302), Merrimack (230), Grafton (200), Strafford (183), Cheshire (180), Belknap (126), Coos (100), Sullivan (84), and Carroll (61) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (212) and Nashua (133). The county of residence is being determined for 151 new cases.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 363 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 272,492 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 28, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 272,492 Recovered 255,610 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,205 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 14,677 Current Hospitalizations 363

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.