It’s time to cram: Ink Link Voter’s Guide can help

MANCHESTER, NH – Nov. 3 is voting day here in NH and around the country. We’ve made it through COVID-19 and quarantine; we’ve struggled through social distancing, missing milestones and reconsidering Christmas.

But right now, it’s time to cast your vote for those who you would like to lead the way as we continue to figure out life in a pandemic.

We’ve got a Voters Guide for you. We tried to get all the candidates to submit responses, and to those who did, we say “thank you for caring about the voters.”

We’ve got a page on the ballot Question 1, to help you figure out how to vote on that one.

And we’ll have coverage for you during the day tomorrow – actually starting tonight as Andrew Sylvia travels to Dixville Notch for the first ceremonial votes to be cast in the whole United States of America.