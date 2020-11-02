Know a visionary lady who leads and inspires? Nominations open for this year’s Outstanding Women in Business Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – The NH Business Review’s annual Outstanding Women in Business Awards celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives but also as leaders and role models in their communities. While many of these women come from different industries and walks of life, they share several traits — a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it.

Their commitment, vision and talents make them true leaders in their chosen fields.

In addition, NH Business Review will present, for the sixth time, our Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Award (AWE Award). The AWE Award honors an individual or organization that has made a lasting impact on empowering women and girls in the Granite State.

Nominations close Friday, December 4, 2020.

Entry rules and suggestions: Nominations need to be received by Friday, December 4, 2020.

Previous winners are ineligible for two years since the last award-winning entry.

All criteria sections are required in order for your nomination to be considered complete.

Supporting documents are not required, but highly recommended in order to provide a strong, well-rounded nomination for the judges. Be sure to have these items accessible before starting the online nomination form.

Tips for a Well-Written Nomination Judges will be looking for the following details when reviewing each nomination. Nominators should review the criterion below prior to starting the nomination form in order to ensure details for each required section can be provided. Nominations should include details of the following: Overall Success

Including years of service, status in industry, impact, personal contributions, etc. Dedication to Chosen Profession

Reason/motivation for choosing her field of work. Impact on the Industry

What they are doing above and beyond to carve out a niche in the industry. Obstacles Overcome

Obstacle/challenge faced, and how that challenge was met. Community Service

Volunteerism or charitable work, either professional or personal time donated to help others. Advocacy for Women

Her role in advocating for women in the workplace and industry. If you have any questions or need assistance with your nomination, please contact us at events@mcleancommunicaitons.com