IBEW 490 endorses Craig for governor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 490 endorsed Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire in 2024.

IBEW 490 has represented New Hampshire electricians since 1938. Craig is the daughter of a retired IBEW 490 member.

“This endorsement is special to me. IBEW 490 has always supported my father and our family, and they know I will always have the backs of hardworking Granite Staters,” said Craig. “When we invest in our workers, we invest in our future, and I’m committed to making sure that every Granite Stater has access to good-paying union jobs with good benefits. Together we will ensure workers can continue to organize and we will fight for fair wages and safe working conditions.”

“We are exceptionally pleased to extend our formal endorsement for Joyce Craig for Governor. We hold our IBEW family in high regard and are extremely proud to be able to promote the daughter of one of our long-time members, Tom Hopkins,” said Eric Batchelor, Business Manager of the IBEW 490. “Joyce has shown an ability to lead and govern in Manchester that anyone could be proud of, and in doing so, has gained a great understanding of the work that needs to be done to support working families across the whole state. IBEW 490 members are proud to stand with Joyce and help her become another in the line of strong Democratic governors of our state”

Recently Craig has received endorsements from numerous Nashua leaders and educators across the state. Tuesday’s announcement was not the first among construction officials in the state, as Craig was also endorsed by the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council.

The Democratic Party nominee for Governor will be chosen in September 2024.