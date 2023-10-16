250+ Educators From All 10 NH Counties Endorse Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Mayor Joyce Craig announces over 250 current and former New Hampshire educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties have endorsed her campaign for Governor. The list of educators includes teachers, para-professionals, tutors, professors, school administrators, school board members, and more who play a pivotal role in educating our children from their first days in school through college. These educators emphasized their support for her vision to support our public schools, educators, students and their families, and reiterated why Joyce is the leader we need in the Governor’s Office, with the record and resolve to strengthen and defend public education in the face of unrelenting attacks from extreme Republicans.

“I’m proud to be a New Hampshire teacher — and I’ll be proud to vote for Mayor Joyce Craig for Governor,” said Kerry Aube, Teacher, Walpole. “Mayor Craig is a public school graduate, the mother of a public school teacher, and not only Mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city, but the Chair of the School Board too. I know as Governor, Mayor Craig will deliver for students and their families and send a strong message in the face of dangerous attacks that she will always defend our public schools.”

“Joyce Craig is committed to ensuring that every New Hampshire student has access to quality public education, no matter where they live,” said Corinne Cascadden, State Representative and Former Superintendent, Berlin. “Our students in the North Country deserve a Governor who recognizes their potential and the need to support them from Concord — and teachers in the North Country need the full support of the Governor to provide that for our communities. I know Joyce Craig is that leader, and I will be spreading the word to all my fellow educators why we need to elect her to the Governor’s office.”

“I was a teacher in the Manchester School District for 36 years — I remember firsthand what it was like in our schools before Mayor Craig took office in 2017,” said Nancy Gati, Retired Manchester Teacher. “Throughout the past six years Mayor Craig has delivered historic progress for our schools, working with School District leadership, teachers and community partners to decrease class sizes, increase teacher’ pay, implement district-wide curriculum for reading, math, science and social studies and ensure students are supported in and outside the classroom. There’s more work to be done, but one thing’s certain: with Mayor Craig as Governor, schools across our state will improve thanks to the full support from the Governor, not in spite of it.”

“Our public schools are the heart of our communities — I’m grateful to have the support of educators from all across our state and they know I will always have their backs,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Throughout my time as Mayor and Chair of the School Board, we’ve worked together to send a strong message that the success of our public schools is critical for the success of our community, and we’ve made historic progress in strengthening our schools. As Governor, I’ll ensure educators, students, and families in every community across our state are supported and that every Granite State student has access to a quality public education.”

To see the full list of endorsements from 250 educators in all 10 New Hampshire counties, check out the list below.

Arthur Adamakos, Manchester

Margaret Allard, Hooksett

Marion Anastasia, Whitefield

Former School Board Member Kass Ardinger, Concord

Alyssa Argeropoulos, Manchester

School Board-at-Large Peter Argeropoulos, Manchester

Amy Atkins, Franklin

Kerry Aube, Walpole

Dana Babyak, Hampton

David Bailey, Manchester

Former Commissioner of Education Virginia Barry, Bristol

Christina Batistelli, Manchester

Michael Beaulac, Manchester

Jan Beauparlant, Manchester

Cindy Bilodeau, Manchester

Cynthia Bisson, Manchester

Nathan Bisson, Langdon

Kristen Blais, Berlin

Ann Boisvert, Goffstown

School Board Member Jason Bonilla, Manchester

Sue Borromeo, Nashua

Kate Boucher, Manchester

Marcia Breckinridge, Rindge

Cheryl Brewster, Manchester

Alexandra Briggs, Deerfield

Jen Briggs, Hampton

Sheila Brisson, Hooksett

Joseph Burgatti, Hollis

Lauren Byrnes, Stratham

Kim Calhoun, Nashua

Andrea Campbell, Bedford

Susan Capano, Manchester

Kim Carleton, Deerfield

State Rep. Corinne Cascadden, Berlin

Shay Cassily, Rye

James Chase, Hooksett

Courtney Cheetham, Manchester

Kelly Chiapeta, Bedford

Amina Chiboud, Litchfield

Jane Clayton, Hampton

Kathleen Cline, Bedford

Laurie Cloutier, Hooksett

Joanne Cockerill, Goffstown

Pam Cohen, Bedford

Amy Colby, Manchester

Jim Colby, Manchester

Joan Conforti, Hampton

Ellis Conforti, Hampton

Sue Corby, Manchester

State Rep. Patricia Cornell, Manchester

Maureen Couture, Manchester

Molly Craig, Manchester

Sharon Craig, Manchester

Sarah Craig, Manchester

Julie Cusano, Candia

Matt Cygan, Manchester

Evan Czyzowski, Hopkinton

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, Manchester

Stephanie Dakoulas, Manchester

Norm Dallaire, Manchester

Dana Deblois, Berlin

Susan Dell, Bedford

School Board Member Sarah DeMartino, Madison

Michael Desilets, Bow

Andrea Dewitt , Manchester

Ben Dick, Hooksett

Maria DiNola, Manchester

Ashley Dion, Manchester

School Board Member Ben Dion, Manchester

Corey Doherty, Manchester

Bonnie Doherty, Manchester

Tom Dolan, Manchester

Steve Dolman, Manchester

Kyle Donovan, Manchester

Megan Douglass, Bedford

Ed Doyle, Manchester

Bob Duclos, Bedford

Sue Duffy, Manchester

Patricia Dutile, Manchester

Maurice Dutile, Manchester

Kathryn Erskine, Manchester

Rachel Fairhurst, Weare

Kris Fenchel, Manchester

Hilary Finedore, Concord

Liam Fitzpatrick, Manchester

Will Flowers, Manchester

Joan Flurey, Manchester

Ron Flurey, Manchester

Nicole Flurey, Manchester

Suzanne Fraher, Bedford

Suzanne Fraher, Bedford

Jennifer Gagnon, Manchester

Shauna Gagnon, Weare

Andrea Garner, Goffstown

Nancy Gati, Manchester

Jack Gati, Salem

Teri Gatzoulis, Manchester

Candace Gatzoulis, Manchester

Abigail Gemme, Manchester

Former School Board Member Mary Georges, Manchester

Sheila Grace, Manchester

Susan Griffin, Berlin

Paul Guyre, Lyme

Amadou Hamady, Manchester

School Board Member Gary Hamer, Manchester

Kristen Hamilton, Hooksett

Sue Hannan, Derry

Tara Harrlander, Manchester

State Rep. Mary Heath, Manchester

Jo Ann Heath, Manchester

Jack Herney, Kensington

Patricia Hicks, Manchester

Gary Hoffman, Nashua

Karla Hoggard, Manchester

Carolyn Hollman, Manchester

Jeff Howe, Manchester

Gary Hunter, Manchester

Patricia Hurley, Manchester

Amy Huter, Milan

Mindy Kacavas, Manchester

Donna Karwacki, Manchester

Stephanie Keating-Bayrd, Nashua

Susan Keleher, Manchester

Kerry Kiley, Merrimack

Sarah Kiley, Manchester

Mary Kilrain, Manchester

Tom Kilrain, Manchester

Penny Kittle, Conway

Edwin Kline, Meredith

Jason Lacroix, Laconia

Karen Ladd, Hopkinton

Natalie Laflamme, Nashua

Amy Landers, Bedford

Donna LaRue, Merrimack

Joshua Lavoie, Windham

State Rep. Nicole Leapley, Manchester

Kathy Leavitt, Brookline

Jon LeBlanc, Pelham

Paul LeBlanc, Manchester

Blake Leister, Manchester

Craig Lessier, Manchester

Sudi Lett, Manchester

Meryl Levin, Manchester

Robert Lord, Manchester

Holly Lubelczyk, Merrimack

Peter Lubelczyk, Bedford

Celeste Ludwig, Manchester

Thomas Lynch, Manchester

Susan MacLeod, Wolfeboro

Michelle Macropol, Bedford

Ronald Mailhot, Manchester

Julie Mara, Manchester

Jan Marcoulier , Manchester

Al Marcoulier, Manchester

Kathleen Martell, Hooksett

Crystal Martin, Littleton

Christine Martin, Manchester

Lucia Martin, Nashua

Alex Mavrogeorge, Manchester

Melissa Mazzone, Manchester

Paddy McCarthy, Jaffrey

John McCarthy, Jaffrey

Former School Board Member Dian McCarthy, Goffstown

Cheryl McCormick, Berlin

Kyle McDonough, Manchester

Brownwyn McDonough, Manchester

Judith McGann, Lincoln

Patti McGilvray, Hooksett

Karen McGonagle, Manchester

Anne McQuade, Manchester

Laurie Melanson, Wentworth

Jen Menswar Proulx, Manchester

Andrew Morin, Manchester

Maxine Mosley, Manchester

Erin Moul, Hopkinton

Kay Mulcahy, Manchester

Former State Rep. Sue Mullen, Bedford

Mary Jane Mulligan, Hanover

Ellie Murphy, Manchester

State Rep. Mel Myler, Hopkinton

Selma Naccach-Hoff, Bedford

Lori Noordegraaf, Concord

Jeff Normandine, Manchester

Meghan O’Neil, Manchester

Liz O’Neil, Manchester

Joe O’Neil, Hampton

Cynthia O’Neil, Hampton

Karen O’Shaughnessy, Manchester

Gayle Paige, Manchester

Donna Papanikolau, Hooksett

Jane Paquin, Goffstown

School Board Member Sean Parr, Manchester

Maureen Patt, Manchester

Kristine Pelletier, Manchester

School Board Member Peter Perich, Manchester

Wendy Perron, New Boston

Peter Petrigno, Milford

Raychel Pfeffer, Manchester

Jeanne Phelan, Manchester

School Board Member Chris Potter, Manchester

Mike Poulin, Berlin

Carla Press, Troy

Scott Proulx, Manchester

Tina Proulx, Manchester

Ryan Ray, Auburn

Kevin Richard, Conway

Ryan Richman, Manchester

John Rist, Manchester

Charlene Roberts, Conway

Dorra Robitaille, Manchester

Meghan Roukey, Manchester

John Roukey, Manchester

Debora Roukey, Weare

Kim Roux, Manchester

School Board Member Shane Rozamus, Goffstown

Michael Russel, Manchester

Sean Russell, Hooksett

Maura Ryan, Hooksett

David Ryan, Hooksett

Cynthia Sanschagrin, Hanover

Kristen Sarno, Litchfield

David Scannell, Nashua

Alison Schaejbe, Bedford

Tara Schneider, Manchester

Katie Scoville, Bedford

Natalie Sears, Manchester

Alan Smith, Littleton

Sheila Smith, Manchester

School Board Member Karen Soule, Manchester

Janet St. Clair, Bedford

Robin Tafe, Manchester

Marguerite Tompkins, Manchester

Allie Tompkins, Portsmouth

Shirley Tosatti, Manchester

Ellen Tourigny, Manchester

State Rep. Susan Treleaven, Dover

School Board Member Julie Turner, Manchester

Harry Umen, Manchester

Jess Urton, Manchester

Katherine Vandenberge, Manchester

Debra Villiard, Manchester

Marguerite Walsh, Manchester

School Board Member Leslie Want, Manchester

Nate Ware, Bedford

Senator David Watters, Dover

Elizabeth Webster, Jaffrey

James Webster, Jaffrey

Jody Wilhelm, Manchester

Maribeth Wilkerson, Pelham

Jenna Wolf, Manchester

State Rep. Steve Woodcock, Conway