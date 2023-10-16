250+ Educators From All 10 NH Counties Endorse Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Mayor Joyce Craig announces over 250 current and former New Hampshire educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties have endorsed her campaign for Governor. The list of educators includes teachers, para-professionals, tutors, professors, school administrators, school board members, and more who play a pivotal role in educating our children from their first days in school through college. These educators emphasized their support for her vision to support our public schools, educators, students and their families, and reiterated why Joyce is the leader we need in the Governor’s Office, with the record and resolve to strengthen and defend public education in the face of unrelenting attacks from extreme Republicans.
“I’m proud to be a New Hampshire teacher — and I’ll be proud to vote for Mayor Joyce Craig for Governor,” said Kerry Aube, Teacher, Walpole. “Mayor Craig is a public school graduate, the mother of a public school teacher, and not only Mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city, but the Chair of the School Board too. I know as Governor, Mayor Craig will deliver for students and their families and send a strong message in the face of dangerous attacks that she will always defend our public schools.”
“Joyce Craig is committed to ensuring that every New Hampshire student has access to quality public education, no matter where they live,” said Corinne Cascadden, State Representative and Former Superintendent, Berlin. “Our students in the North Country deserve a Governor who recognizes their potential and the need to support them from Concord — and teachers in the North Country need the full support of the Governor to provide that for our communities. I know Joyce Craig is that leader, and I will be spreading the word to all my fellow educators why we need to elect her to the Governor’s office.”
“I was a teacher in the Manchester School District for 36 years — I remember firsthand what it was like in our schools before Mayor Craig took office in 2017,” said Nancy Gati, Retired Manchester Teacher. “Throughout the past six years Mayor Craig has delivered historic progress for our schools, working with School District leadership, teachers and community partners to decrease class sizes, increase teacher’ pay, implement district-wide curriculum for reading, math, science and social studies and ensure students are supported in and outside the classroom. There’s more work to be done, but one thing’s certain: with Mayor Craig as Governor, schools across our state will improve thanks to the full support from the Governor, not in spite of it.”
“Our public schools are the heart of our communities — I’m grateful to have the support of educators from all across our state and they know I will always have their backs,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Throughout my time as Mayor and Chair of the School Board, we’ve worked together to send a strong message that the success of our public schools is critical for the success of our community, and we’ve made historic progress in strengthening our schools. As Governor, I’ll ensure educators, students, and families in every community across our state are supported and that every Granite State student has access to a quality public education.”
To see the full list of endorsements from 250 educators in all 10 New Hampshire counties, check out the list below.
Arthur Adamakos, Manchester
Margaret Allard, Hooksett
Marion Anastasia, Whitefield
Former School Board Member Kass Ardinger, Concord
Alyssa Argeropoulos, Manchester
School Board-at-Large Peter Argeropoulos, Manchester
Amy Atkins, Franklin
Kerry Aube, Walpole
Dana Babyak, Hampton
David Bailey, Manchester
Former Commissioner of Education Virginia Barry, Bristol
Christina Batistelli, Manchester
Michael Beaulac, Manchester
Jan Beauparlant, Manchester
Cindy Bilodeau, Manchester
Cynthia Bisson, Manchester
Nathan Bisson, Langdon
Kristen Blais, Berlin
Ann Boisvert, Goffstown
School Board Member Jason Bonilla, Manchester
Sue Borromeo, Nashua
Kate Boucher, Manchester
Marcia Breckinridge, Rindge
Cheryl Brewster, Manchester
Alexandra Briggs, Deerfield
Jen Briggs, Hampton
Sheila Brisson, Hooksett
Joseph Burgatti, Hollis
Lauren Byrnes, Stratham
Kim Calhoun, Nashua
Andrea Campbell, Bedford
Susan Capano, Manchester
Kim Carleton, Deerfield
State Rep. Corinne Cascadden, Berlin
Shay Cassily, Rye
James Chase, Hooksett
Courtney Cheetham, Manchester
Kelly Chiapeta, Bedford
Amina Chiboud, Litchfield
Jane Clayton, Hampton
Kathleen Cline, Bedford
Laurie Cloutier, Hooksett
Joanne Cockerill, Goffstown
Pam Cohen, Bedford
Amy Colby, Manchester
Jim Colby, Manchester
Joan Conforti, Hampton
Ellis Conforti, Hampton
Sue Corby, Manchester
State Rep. Patricia Cornell, Manchester
Maureen Couture, Manchester
Molly Craig, Manchester
Sharon Craig, Manchester
Sarah Craig, Manchester
Julie Cusano, Candia
Matt Cygan, Manchester
Evan Czyzowski, Hopkinton
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, Manchester
Stephanie Dakoulas, Manchester
Norm Dallaire, Manchester
Dana Deblois, Berlin
Susan Dell, Bedford
School Board Member Sarah DeMartino, Madison
Michael Desilets, Bow
Andrea Dewitt , Manchester
Ben Dick, Hooksett
Maria DiNola, Manchester
Ashley Dion, Manchester
School Board Member Ben Dion, Manchester
Corey Doherty, Manchester
Bonnie Doherty, Manchester
Tom Dolan, Manchester
Steve Dolman, Manchester
Kyle Donovan, Manchester
Megan Douglass, Bedford
Ed Doyle, Manchester
Bob Duclos, Bedford
Sue Duffy, Manchester
Patricia Dutile, Manchester
Maurice Dutile, Manchester
Kathryn Erskine, Manchester
Rachel Fairhurst, Weare
Kris Fenchel, Manchester
Hilary Finedore, Concord
Liam Fitzpatrick, Manchester
Will Flowers, Manchester
Joan Flurey, Manchester
Ron Flurey, Manchester
Nicole Flurey, Manchester
Suzanne Fraher, Bedford
Suzanne Fraher, Bedford
Jennifer Gagnon, Manchester
Shauna Gagnon, Weare
Andrea Garner, Goffstown
Nancy Gati, Manchester
Jack Gati, Salem
Teri Gatzoulis, Manchester
Candace Gatzoulis, Manchester
Abigail Gemme, Manchester
Former School Board Member Mary Georges, Manchester
Sheila Grace, Manchester
Susan Griffin, Berlin
Paul Guyre, Lyme
Amadou Hamady, Manchester
School Board Member Gary Hamer, Manchester
Kristen Hamilton, Hooksett
Sue Hannan, Derry
Tara Harrlander, Manchester
State Rep. Mary Heath, Manchester
Jo Ann Heath, Manchester
Jack Herney, Kensington
Patricia Hicks, Manchester
Gary Hoffman, Nashua
Karla Hoggard, Manchester
Carolyn Hollman, Manchester
Jeff Howe, Manchester
Gary Hunter, Manchester
Patricia Hurley, Manchester
Amy Huter, Milan
Mindy Kacavas, Manchester
Donna Karwacki, Manchester
Stephanie Keating-Bayrd, Nashua
Susan Keleher, Manchester
Kerry Kiley, Merrimack
Sarah Kiley, Manchester
Mary Kilrain, Manchester
Tom Kilrain, Manchester
Penny Kittle, Conway
Edwin Kline, Meredith
Jason Lacroix, Laconia
Karen Ladd, Hopkinton
Natalie Laflamme, Nashua
Amy Landers, Bedford
Donna LaRue, Merrimack
Joshua Lavoie, Windham
State Rep. Nicole Leapley, Manchester
Kathy Leavitt, Brookline
Jon LeBlanc, Pelham
Paul LeBlanc, Manchester
Blake Leister, Manchester
Craig Lessier, Manchester
Sudi Lett, Manchester
Meryl Levin, Manchester
Robert Lord, Manchester
Holly Lubelczyk, Merrimack
Peter Lubelczyk, Bedford
Celeste Ludwig, Manchester
Thomas Lynch, Manchester
Susan MacLeod, Wolfeboro
Michelle Macropol, Bedford
Ronald Mailhot, Manchester
Julie Mara, Manchester
Jan Marcoulier , Manchester
Al Marcoulier, Manchester
Kathleen Martell, Hooksett
Crystal Martin, Littleton
Christine Martin, Manchester
Lucia Martin, Nashua
Alex Mavrogeorge, Manchester
Melissa Mazzone, Manchester
Paddy McCarthy, Jaffrey
John McCarthy, Jaffrey
Former School Board Member Dian McCarthy, Goffstown
Cheryl McCormick, Berlin
Kyle McDonough, Manchester
Brownwyn McDonough, Manchester
Judith McGann, Lincoln
Patti McGilvray, Hooksett
Karen McGonagle, Manchester
Anne McQuade, Manchester
Laurie Melanson, Wentworth
Jen Menswar Proulx, Manchester
Andrew Morin, Manchester
Maxine Mosley, Manchester
Erin Moul, Hopkinton
Kay Mulcahy, Manchester
Former State Rep. Sue Mullen, Bedford
Mary Jane Mulligan, Hanover
Ellie Murphy, Manchester
State Rep. Mel Myler, Hopkinton
Selma Naccach-Hoff, Bedford
Lori Noordegraaf, Concord
Jeff Normandine, Manchester
Meghan O’Neil, Manchester
Liz O’Neil, Manchester
Joe O’Neil, Hampton
Cynthia O’Neil, Hampton
Karen O’Shaughnessy, Manchester
Gayle Paige, Manchester
Donna Papanikolau, Hooksett
Jane Paquin, Goffstown
School Board Member Sean Parr, Manchester
Maureen Patt, Manchester
Kristine Pelletier, Manchester
School Board Member Peter Perich, Manchester
Wendy Perron, New Boston
Peter Petrigno, Milford
Raychel Pfeffer, Manchester
Jeanne Phelan, Manchester
School Board Member Chris Potter, Manchester
Mike Poulin, Berlin
Carla Press, Troy
Scott Proulx, Manchester
Tina Proulx, Manchester
Ryan Ray, Auburn
Kevin Richard, Conway
Ryan Richman, Manchester
John Rist, Manchester
Charlene Roberts, Conway
Dorra Robitaille, Manchester
Meghan Roukey, Manchester
John Roukey, Manchester
Debora Roukey, Weare
Kim Roux, Manchester
School Board Member Shane Rozamus, Goffstown
Michael Russel, Manchester
Sean Russell, Hooksett
Maura Ryan, Hooksett
David Ryan, Hooksett
Cynthia Sanschagrin, Hanover
Kristen Sarno, Litchfield
David Scannell, Nashua
Alison Schaejbe, Bedford
Tara Schneider, Manchester
Katie Scoville, Bedford
Natalie Sears, Manchester
Alan Smith, Littleton
Sheila Smith, Manchester
School Board Member Karen Soule, Manchester
Janet St. Clair, Bedford
Robin Tafe, Manchester
Marguerite Tompkins, Manchester
Allie Tompkins, Portsmouth
Shirley Tosatti, Manchester
Ellen Tourigny, Manchester
State Rep. Susan Treleaven, Dover
School Board Member Julie Turner, Manchester
Harry Umen, Manchester
Jess Urton, Manchester
Katherine Vandenberge, Manchester
Debra Villiard, Manchester
Marguerite Walsh, Manchester
School Board Member Leslie Want, Manchester
Nate Ware, Bedford
Senator David Watters, Dover
Elizabeth Webster, Jaffrey
James Webster, Jaffrey
Jody Wilhelm, Manchester
Maribeth Wilkerson, Pelham
Jenna Wolf, Manchester
State Rep. Steve Woodcock, Conway